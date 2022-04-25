Apple Now Selling Two New HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottles With Apple Health Integration

Two new smart water bottles from HidrateSpark are now being sold in Apple's online and retail stores, allowing users to automatically track their water intake and sync it to Apple Health.



The $80 HidrateSpark PRO STEEL, available in silver or black, is a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce water bottle with both chug and straw lids and an LED puck at the base that lights up in customizable colors and patterns to remind you to drink water throughout the day. The puck also senses your water consumption, transmitting the data via Bluetooth to your phone and on to Apple Health.

The vacuum-insulated bottle can keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours, and the bottle and lid are BPA free and dishwasher-safe while the rechargeable LED puck should be cleaned with a damp cloth.



For a cheaper and lighter option, the 24-ounce HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle priced at $60 is available in green or black and is made of shatter- and odor-resistant Tritan plastic rather than vacuum-insulated steel. It includes the same LED sensor puck as on the more expensive model and similarly comes with both chug and straw lids and is BPA-free.

The two new bottles join two other HidrateSpark models that were already available through Apple, the 21-ounce HidrateSpark STEEL priced at $70 and the 20-ounce Hidrate Spark 3 priced at $60.