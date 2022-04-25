Apple Now Selling Two New HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottles With Apple Health Integration

Two new smart water bottles from HidrateSpark are now being sold in Apple's online and retail stores, allowing users to automatically track their water intake and sync it to Apple Health.
The $80 HidrateSpark PRO STEEL, available in silver or black, is a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce water bottle with both chug and straw lids and an LED puck at the base that lights up in customizable colors and patterns to remind you to drink water throughout the day. The puck also senses your water consumption, transmitting the data via Bluetooth to your phone and on to Apple Health.
The vacuum-insulated bottle can keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours, and the bottle and lid are BPA free and dishwasher-safe while the rechargeable LED puck should be cleaned with a damp cloth.
For a cheaper and lighter option, the 24-ounce HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle priced at $60 is available in green or black and is made of shatter- and odor-resistant Tritan plastic rather than vacuum-insulated steel. It includes the same LED sensor puck as on the more expensive model and similarly comes with both chug and straw lids and is BPA-free.
The two new bottles join two other HidrateSpark models that were already available through Apple, the 21-ounce HidrateSpark STEEL priced at $70 and the 20-ounce Hidrate Spark 3 priced at $60.
This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors, including an update for Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack that will let you charge your iPhone more quickly while on the go and some fresh iPhone 14 lineup rumors.
Other topics included Samsung's new M8 display as a competitor to Apple's Studio Display, a fresh round of operating system betas, and more, so read on below for all of the details!
Samsung recently introduced the M8, a new 32-inch 4K display that's priced at $700, making it less than half as expensive as the Studio Display from Apple. We picked up one of the displays and thought we'd compare it to the Studio Display in our latest YouTube video to see how it performs and whether you can save some money by going with a cheaper option.
The Apple Cash virtual debit card appears to be switching networks from Discover to Visa, as revealed in some updated images on Apple's website and noted by Twitter user @Kanjo.
Since its launch, Apple Cash (originally known as Apple Pay Cash) has been operated through a partnership with Green Dot Bank on the Discover network. Discover is one of the smaller card networks and is accepted in...
The iPhone 14 lineup will be available in a refreshed lineup of color options, including an all-new purple color, and feature a new True Tone flash design, according to a sketchy rumor shared by an unverified source (via AppleTrack).
The post, which has since been deleted, comes from an unverified source on Chinese social media site Weibo and claimed to reveal the full range of color options ...
Originally announced at CES back in January, the U.S. version of Anker's highly anticipated 736 USB charger is now available through Amazon for $75.99 in black/silver.
Using Anker's GaN II technology, the 100-watt 736 charger is 34% smaller than Apple's 96-watt charger, yet offers the flexibility of three USB ports to charge multiple devices when needed.
The 736 includes two USB-C ports...
Apple today announced in a support document that macOS Server is being discontinued as of April 21, 2022. Apple has been phasing out macOS Server for several years now, and the company is finally ready to shut it down for good.
macOS Server 5.12.2 will be the last version of the app, and macOS Server services have now been migrated to macOS. Popular macOS Server capabilities that include...
Details of Sony's next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have been leaked, revealing a new design and more advanced specifications compared to the company's current premium offering.
When it comes to wireless noise-canceling audio, Sony's existing flagship WH-1000MX4 headphones are among the best on the market and arguably the biggest rival of AirPods Max, so what Sony has next up its sleeve...
The iPhone 14 Pro could feature significantly rounder corners to match the larger rear camera array, according to Apple concept graphic renderer Ian Zelbo.
Zelbo, who is best known for creating renders of upcoming Apple devices based on leaked information, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, rumored mixed-reality headset, and more, believes that the iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to...
Members of the European Parliament this week voted overwhelmingly in support of legislation that will compel Apple to offer a USB-C port on all iPhones, iPads, and AirPods in Europe.
The proposal, known as a directive, will force all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell devices in Europe to ensure that all new phones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld...