Blizzard's Free-to-Play 'Diablo Immortal' Game Launching on iOS on June 2

Blizzard's newest Diablo game, Diablo Immortal, is set to launch on the iPhone and iPad on June 2, the company announced today.

First announced in 2018 , Diablo Immortal is a full-fledged action RPG that's set in the Diablo Universe and that's been developed from the ground up for mobile devices, though it will also be available on PCs.

The game supports cross-play and cross-progression, and when it launches on June 2, it will be available in a beta capacity on PCs as well as being available on the ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Android devices.

Diablo Immortal players will be able to choose from six Diablo classes including Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard, and will then be able to journey through right zones and the city of Westmarch.

Familiar Diablo characters, such as Deckard Cain, will be present in the storyline, and players will complete an expansive quest to collect the shattered pieces of the Worldstone before the forces of the Burning Hells can gather. The questline takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

Players will share a world with others and can team up with up to eight people to take on group challenges and fight raid bosses. Up to 150 people can form a clan to earn clan achievements.

There's also a faction-based PvP system where players can work together to fight in an ongoing war. The top player on the server will earn the Eternal Crown and will become the leader of the Immortals, forced to defend their reign across a series of modes.

Diablo Immortal is a free to play title with Blizzard monetizing the game through in-app purchases, though the company says the "core game experience" will always be free. More information about the game can be found on Blizzard's website.