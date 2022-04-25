Apple Shares Singaporean Food Documentary Shot on iPhone 13 Pro

Apple recently shared a short documentary film about Singapore's hawker food culture that was shot entirely on the iPhone 13 Pro.

The video revolves around two food stalls competing over chicken rice, a popular dish at open-air food courts known as hawker centres in Singapore. The documentary showcases iPhone 13 Pro camera features such as Cinematic mode and time-lapse video.

"Big ambitions clash in tiny kitchens, all in the name of Singapore's beloved hawker dish — chicken rice," the video description reads. "Apple presents a documentary about hawker pride and conviction, set against the backdrop of the famous Maxwell Food Centre. From the creator of Chef's Table and director of Jiro Dreams of Sushi, David Gelb."

Apple also shared a companion video that provides a behind-the-scenes look at how the documentary was shot on the iPhone 13 Pro.

All four iPhone 13 models feature a new Cinematic mode that lets users record video with a shallow depth of field and automatic focus changes between subjects, while iPhone 13 Pro models also feature a Macro mode for close-up shots.