Apple Music Down for Some Users

Apple Music is experiencing an outage at the current time, and according to Apple's System Status page, some users may experience intermittent issues with the service.



A number of Apple device owners are not able to use ‌Apple Music‌ at the current time, and there are many complaints on Twitter and other social networks about the outage. Apple updated the System Status page to reflect an issue at approximately 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time, but people have been having problems for much longer.

The App Store is also listed as experiencing issues, which is perhaps the explanation for why ‌App Store‌ privacy labels seem to have mysteriously disappeared earlier this morning.

There is no word on when Apple will address the outage, but we'll update this article when ‌Apple Music‌ and the ‌App Store‌ are functioning as intended.