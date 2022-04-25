App Store Privacy Labels Mysteriously Disappear

As noted on Twitter, privacy labels for apps on the App Store on both iOS and macOS have mysteriously disappeared, and the reason remains unclear. All other functions of the ‌App Store‌ appear to remain online, and Apple's system status page indicates no issues with any services at the time of writing.



Apple's ‌App Store‌ privacy labels aim to give users insight into what information an app collects and shares about them. Privacy labels launched in December 2020 following the launch of iOS 14. We'll update this post when more information becomes available on why they're missing.