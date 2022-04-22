MacRumors Giveaway: Celebrate Earth Day With GRID Studio and Enter to Win an iPhone 13

by

For this week's giveaway and to celebrate Earth Day, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer a range of great prizes for MacRumors readers, including deconstructed Apple device art pieces and a 256GB iPhone 13 in green.

grid studio earth day 1
GRID Studio is best known for creating art from vintage Apple devices that are an important part of Apple's history, tearing down iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPods for their component parts. What you may not know is that GRID Studio is also helping the environment.

grid studio iphone 3gs 1
Since starting to create art pieces, GRID Studio has turned more than 10,000 old smartphones from e-waste into treasure. The company says that sustainability is a major part of its business, and it aims to help protect the environment by recycling trash into art pieces beloved by Apple fans.

grid studio iphone 4s 1
In honor of Earth Day, Grid Studio is offering a 20 percent site wide discount on all of its products, and 10 percent of sales are being donated to Earthday.org. The site is also providing several prizes for MacRumors readers. The main prize winner will receive a 256GB ‌iPhone 13‌ and a GRID iPhone 4S, while a second prize winner will get a customized Earth Day frame and a GRID 4S. Two third prize winners will receive a GRID iPhone 3GS.

grid studio earth day 2
GRID Studio focuses primarily on classic iPhones, and pricing on the art pieces starts at around $140. Each one is around 13x13x8, and includes all of the internal components of the device separated out and organized with labels so you can see everything that made the iPhone special at a glance.

With the ‌iPhone‌ 4S and 3GS, for example, the ‌iPhone‌ shell is displayed next to individual components like the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, circuit board, ear piece, lightning port, and other components.

iphone 3gs grid studio 2
If you have a favorite classic ‌‌iPhone‌‌, there's a good chance that GRID has taken it apart. In addition to the original ‌‌iPhone‌‌, there are also GRID pieces for everything up to the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ X, along with A-series chips like the A5X, the Apple Watch, the Magic Mouse, and more.

Every GRID Studio piece includes all of the original parts of the device, but the company does not use real batteries to prevent any issues with the battery expanding or exploding with age. GRID's artwork is perfect for an office decoration or as a gift for an Apple fan. Disassembled devices are attractive to look at, informative, and offer a fun glimpse into Apple's history.

grid studio iphone 4s 2
To enter to win an ‌iPhone 13‌, GRID's special Earth Day globe, or a deconstructed ‌iPhone‌ 3GS or 4S, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

GRID Studio Giveaway

The contest will run from today (April 22) at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 29. The winners will be chosen randomly on April 29 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Top Rated Comments

Sir_Macs_A_Lot Avatar
Sir_Macs_A_Lot
16 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Go Green!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

Grid 4S

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a New Mac Studio From GRID Studio

Thursday March 10, 2022 10:00 am PST by
To celebrate the upcoming launch of the new Mac Studio from Apple, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a new M1 Max Mac Studio or one of GRID Studio's deconstructed Apple device art pieces. GRID Studio is known for creating art from vintage Apple devices that are an important part of Apple's history. Each device is disassembled, and the components are...
Read Full Article74 comments
Grid iPhone 2G

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Deconstructed Apple Device From GRID Studio

Friday February 11, 2022 9:09 am PST by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a deconstructed original Apple device that's been turned into a clever art piece. Grid Studio is offering several prizes for MacRumors readers, including a GRID 1 featuring the original iPhone, a Grid 3GS, a GRID 4S, a GRID Watch 1st Gen, and two Apple A7 chips. GRID Studio takes older Apple ...
Read Full Article52 comments
woolnut sleeves folios

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Folio or Sleeve From Woolnut

Friday February 18, 2022 10:00 am PST by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Woolnut to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Coated Folio or a Coated Sleeve designed to carry and protect Apple's iPads. Available for the 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.9-inch iPad Air, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Woolnut's Sleeves and Folios are made from a sustainable matte PU leather alternative that replaces traditional leather while offering...
Read Full Article18 comments
1984 throw blanket

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed Blanket From Throwboy

Friday November 19, 2021 11:00 am PST by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of the company's Apple-themed Throw Blankets. Introduced earlier this year, the blankets are modeled after classic Apple icons, machines, and operating systems. The 1984 Throw Blanket, for example, is modeled after the first Macintosh that Apple released in 1984. It's made from a beige...
Read Full Article18 comments
dice giveaway 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro to Celebrate the Launch of 'RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone'

Wednesday February 9, 2022 9:01 am PST by
We've teamed up with WIMO Games to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro to celebrate the launch of strategy board game RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone, which came out recently and can be downloaded from the App Store. RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone is a tabletop-style strategy game where the goal is to roll the dice to move across the board, engaging in battles, buying...
Read Full Article23 comments
moment iphone 13 case

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a $500 Gift Card From Moment

Friday March 25, 2022 9:17 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Moment to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a $500 gift card that can be used to purchase anything from the Moment site, including the company's MagSafe accessories, iPhone camera lenses, iPhone cases, camera bags, microphones, and more. Moment bills itself as the marketplace for photographers and filmmakers, and the site has long been...
Read Full Article21 comments
colorware magic keyboard 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Custom Colored Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard From ColorWare

Friday March 18, 2022 9:31 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a customized Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a customized Magic Mouse to go along with it. For those unfamiliar with ColorWare, it is a website that specializes in device customization, painting all kinds of electronics in unique custom colors that are unavailable from the manufacturer....
Read Full Article52 comments
iconicpillowcollection1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone, iPod, or Mac Pillow From Throwboy

Friday August 27, 2021 11:07 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've once again teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Throwboy's pillows, which are modeled after classic Apple products and make fun decorations for Apple enthusiasts. Throwboy's pillows are plush, squeezable versions of Apple products like the original iPhone, first iPod, Classic Macintosh, iMac G3, and more. Pillows are priced ...
Read Full Article18 comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole

Kuo: iPhone 14 Models Likely to Feature Upgraded Front Camera With Autofocus

Tuesday April 19, 2022 7:46 am PDT by
All four iPhone 14 models that are expected to launch later this year will likely feature an upgraded front camera with autofocus and a wider ƒ/1.9 aperture, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today. The wider aperture would allow more light to pass through the lens and reach the front camera's sensor on iPhone 14 models. Kuo said these camera upgrades could result in an...
Read Full Article78 comments
netflix2

Netflix Loses Subscribers for the First Time in 10 Years, Blames Account Sharing

Tuesday April 19, 2022 2:15 pm PDT by
Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade in Q1 2022, according to subscriber numbers the company said during today's earnings results. Netflix is down more than 200,000 subscribers, and the losses are set to continue. Netflix was expecting to add 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, but did not hit that target. The suspension of its business in...
Read Full Article394 comments
iphone 14 molds

First iPhone 14 Molds Show Relative Case and Camera Bump Sizes

Monday April 18, 2022 3:22 am PDT by
A photo claiming to show molds of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series models has appeared online, offering another preview of the relative sizes of the rumored devices. It's worth bearing in mind that the molds shown in the image sourced from Weibo have likely been made for use in the production of third-party iPhone cases rather than actual handsets. Still, they do appear to line up with...
Read Full Article204 comments
iphone 12 box

Apple Must Compensate Brazilian Customer Over $1,000 for Selling iPhone Without a Charger, Judge Rules

Wednesday April 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
Apple must compensate a Brazilian customer who recently purchased an iPhone for selling the device without a charger included in the box, which violates consumer law, a judge has ruled. Apple's decision to remove the charger in the box sparked controversy in 2020. Apple claims the move is for environmental reasons, claiming the decision is equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the...
Read Full Article529 comments
USB C Over Lightning Feature

EU Moves One Step Closer to Mandating Apple to Switch iPhone, iPad, and AirPods to USB-C

Thursday April 21, 2022 7:54 am PDT by
Members of the European Parliament this week voted overwhelmingly in support of legislation that will compel Apple to offer a USB-C port on all iPhones, iPads, and AirPods in Europe. The proposal, known as a directive, will force all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell devices in Europe to ensure that all new phones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld...
Read Full Article510 comments
magsafe battery pack on iphone

MagSafe Battery Pack Now Able to Charge at Faster 7.5W Speed After Firmware Update

Wednesday April 20, 2022 1:09 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday released a firmware update designed for the MagSafe Battery Pack, and it turns out the new firmware enables 7.5W charging while on the go, up from the previous 5W limit. In an support document, Apple says that MagSafe Battery Pack owners can update their firmware to the new 2.7.b.0 release to get the faster 7.5W charging capabilities. Updating the MagSafe Battery Pack can...
Read Full Article84 comments
magsafe battery pack side view

Apple Releases New Firmware for MagSafe Battery Pack

Tuesday April 19, 2022 2:10 pm PDT by
Apple appears to have released updated firmware for the MagSafe Battery Pack that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models that support MagSafe accessories. The updated firmware should be going out over the air starting today, and MagSafe Battery Pack owners should see a 2.7.b.0 version number in the Settings app after the firmware is installed. Firmware updates are done...
Read Full Article99 comments