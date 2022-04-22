Apple to Discontinue Fleetsmith Enterprise Device Management Service on October 21
Apple later this year will discontinue Fleetsmith, its mobile device management (MDM) solution for administrators needing to manage fleets of Apple devices.
The company announced the decision in a support document, in which it says that as of April 21, 2022, it has discontinued new signups for Fleetsmith. Existing Fleetsmith customers can continue to use the service until October 21, 2022.
After that date, customers will no longer be able to log into the service and devices will no longer receive configuration profiles from the Fleetsmith server.
The nature of MDM is that it lets customers securely and wirelessly configure devices, whether they're owned by the user or their organization, and Fleetsmith lets users oversee a fleet of Apple products, automatically managing apps, settings, and security preferences while implementing best practices for IT and security.
Apple acquired the enterprise security software in June 2020, and many Apple devices have a built-in framework that supports mobile device management.
To help customers migrate from Fleetsmith to other MDM solutions before its discontinuation, Apple has provided support documents for choosing an MDM solution and planning your MDM migration.
