Deals: Apple's New iPad Air Drops to Record Low Prices, Starting at $549.99 for 64GB
Today we're tracking new all-time low prices across every model of Apple's 2022 iPad Air, starting at $549.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. All of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code of any kind.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in Blue, Space Gray, and Purple at this price. To date, this is the lowest price we've ever tracked on the 2022 iPad Air from any retailer, and all three colors are in stock and ready to ship out today.
Secondly, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $679.99 in Space Gray, down from $749.00. This one is seeing a delayed shipping estimate of a few weeks, but Amazon does have a few more colors priced at $699.99 as a solid second-best option, and those are in stock now.
For cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is priced at $699.99, down from $749.00, and the 256GB cellular iPad Air is priced at $849.99, down from $899.00. Each tablet is available in multiple colors, and stock is beginning to dwindle on the 256GB cellular model.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
