Deals: Apple's M1 iPad Pro Drops to All-Time Low Prices, Starting at $699.99 for 11-Inch Models

You can take up to $100 off Apple's iPad Pro lineup today on Amazon, with the best deals focused on the 11-inch models. Prices start at $699.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, which is down from $799.00 and an all-time low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is down to $799.99, from $899.00. This is another record low deal that's currently only available on Amazon. For both sales, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro in either Silver or Space Gray at these prices.

If you're looking for the larger model, the entry level 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro is at its usual discount price of $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This is an all-time low price and it's only available in Silver on Amazon.

