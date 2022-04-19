Apple Maps Cycling Directions Now Available in Chicago, Detroit, and More US Cities

Apple has added cycling directions for several parts of the Midwest, including Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Charleston.



According to Apple Maps enthusiast Justin O'Beirne, the updated coverage reportedly includes all of Ohio and West Virginia, as well as parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Virginia.

Since the beginning of April, Apple has been quietly adding cycling directions for parts of the Northeast, which suggests to O'Beirne that Texas and the Gulf Coast could receive coverage next, based on the pattern of Apple's map expansions.

Cycling directions take into account elevation, how busy a street is, and whether there are stairs along the route. The feature launched last year in a limited number of regions, and Apple has been gradually expanding support since.

Apple maintains a list of all of the areas where cycling directions are available on its website, but the latest locations have yet to be added. Outside of the U.S., cycling directions are officially available in Barcelona and London as well as cities in Canada and in mainland China.