Deals: Satechi Offering 15% Off Sitewide, 20% Off on Orders $100 and Over
Satechi this weekend is offering 15 percent off sitewide, and 20 percent off sitewide if your cart reaches $100 or more in total. To get these discounts, enter the code EASTER15 for cart totals below $100 and enter the code EASTER20 for cart totals at $100 or above.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Satechi is known for its wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, keyboards, cables, and other accessories, many of which are compatible with Apple products like the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iMac, and iPhone. Satechi has a hub showcasing all of its new products and we've highlighted some popular devices below, but remember that the codes will work sitewide and expire on April 17.
