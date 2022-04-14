Elon Musk Offers to Buy All of Twitter

by

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, has offered to purchase all of Twitter for $54.20 per share, valuing the company at $43 billion, in a letter to the social media company's chairman of the board, Bret Taylor.

elon musk
In a letter filed with the SEC, Musk says that following his purchase of 9.1% of the company earlier in the month, he is "offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash." Musk purchased nearly 10% of the social media giant and was set to become a member of its board, but due to unknown reasons, Musk pulled out.

Musk in the letter goes on to state that Twitter has "extraordinary potential" that he will unlock. Since making his earlier investment in the company, Musk wrote that he has realized "the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form," adding "Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk concludes. Musk in the last several months has been a vocal critic of Twitter on the platform, calling into question its policies and at one point seemingly contemplating whether a new, competing social media platform would need to be made.

Top Rated Comments

vagos Avatar
vagos
1 hour ago at 03:39 am
OMG the lengths someone will go for a twitter ad-free experience :p.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JustSomebody12 Avatar
JustSomebody12
1 hour ago at 03:41 am
I can't bear Elon.

Just can't.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
52 minutes ago at 03:54 am
For the good of mankind Twitter needs to be shut down. A lot of idiots pretending as intellectuals shape public opinion to divide our societies.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
n0va Avatar
n0va
1 hour ago at 03:38 am
Unpopular opinion but this is not good
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
1 hour ago at 03:42 am
Well, I’d rather him than Zuck.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bug-Creator Avatar
Bug-Creator
52 minutes ago at 03:54 am

and are silencing conservative and “problematic” voices.
Well going of on political tangent here, but whenever I hear something like that and ask for examples all I seem to get is the "problematic voices". You know users who advocated violence against anybody with opposing views. People who are notorious for spewing fake news and conspiracy theories.

Allow these and what argument do you have to not allow ISIS and perverts to have a say on that platform? Cos once you draw a line someone will feel censored by that line.

So no there just is no "fixing" (a)social media and any attempt in trying will only make it worse.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

