Elon Musk Offers to Buy All of Twitter

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, has offered to purchase all of Twitter for $54.20 per share, valuing the company at $43 billion, in a letter to the social media company's chairman of the board, Bret Taylor.



In a letter filed with the SEC, Musk says that following his purchase of 9.1% of the company earlier in the month, he is "offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash." Musk purchased nearly 10% of the social media giant and was set to become a member of its board, but due to unknown reasons, Musk pulled out.

Musk in the letter goes on to state that Twitter has "extraordinary potential" that he will unlock. Since making his earlier investment in the company, Musk wrote that he has realized "the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form," adding "Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk concludes. Musk in the last several months has been a vocal critic of Twitter on the platform, calling into question its policies and at one point seemingly contemplating whether a new, competing social media platform would need to be made.