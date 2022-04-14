Deals: Save Up to $99 on AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro

by

Apple's entire current AirPods lineup is seeing notable low prices on Amazon, with up to $99 off the AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro.

AirPods 2

Amazon has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. This deal has been somewhat rare in 2022, and in total it's only about $10 higher than the all-time low price seen on this version of the AirPods.

new airpods 2 blue

$30 OFF
AirPods 2 for $99.00

This is the model of AirPods that comes with the Wired Charging Case. Apple discontinued the AirPods 2 with the Wireless Charging Case so we haven't seen any notable deals on that accessory in months, and recommend looking at deals on the AirPods 3 if you're looking for a model with a Qi-compatible case.

AirPods 3

AirPods 3 have dropped to $149.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00. Shipping has somewhat dwindled on the AirPods over the last few days, but you can still get the headphones this month; Amazon is now estimating a delivery date of April 18-28.

airpods 3 spring blue

$29 OFF
AirPods 3 for $149.99

Similar to the AirPods 2 deal, this sale on the AirPods 3 is around $10 off from the record low Amazon price on this model. Overall, it's one of the best deals that we've tracked in 2022, and it's sold directly by Amazon.

The AirPods 3 were introduced in October 2021 and feature a more compact stem similar to the AirPods Pro, and a redesigned contoured fit. There's a force sensor built into the stem for physical control over media and Siri, and they come with a MagSafe Charging Case.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe

Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case is on sale for $174.99, down from $249.00. This price is a match of the 2022 low price on the AirPods Pro, and overall it's the second-best price we've ever tracked.

airpods pro spring blue

$74 OFF
AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $174.99

The headphones are seeing a slight shipping delay, with a delivery possible by April 24. The new AirPods Pro launched in 2021, and are essentially the same as the 2019 model with the addition of the new MagSafe Charging Case.

AirPods Max

Lastly, the AirPods Max have returned to $449.99 in several colors, down from $549.00. This isn't quite an all-time low, but at $99 off it's one of the more consistent deals we've seen on the high-end AirPods Max in 2022.

airpods max spring blue

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

You won't see this discount price until you reach the checkout screen and an automatic coupon worth $29.01 is applied. Colors available at this price include Space Gray, Sky Blue, and Silver.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

