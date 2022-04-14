15 Mac Tips and Tricks You Need to Know

by

There are plenty of hidden features and shortcuts that Apple has built into macOS over the years, ranging from keyboard commands to less than obvious settings. These small hacks can improve your workflow and make your Mac experience more customized, so we've highlighted several tips and tricks that you might not know in our latest YouTube video.


Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

  1. Open With Default App - Want a certain file type to only open with a specific app? Right click on a file, click on Get Info, click on Open With, and select the app you want to use from the dropdown menu.
  2. Automatically Open Safe Files After Downloading - To automatically open safe files downloaded from Safari, open up the app, go to preferences, open up the General tab and select Open "safe" files after downloading. Don't want files to open automatically? Uncheck it.
  3. Convert to PDF - In Finder, or the desktop, you can right click on a file and use the "Quick Actions" feature to turn an image, document, or downloaded webpage to a PDF. Just right click on the file you want to turn into a PDF, select Quick Actions, and choose "Create PDF." You can select multiple files and combine them all into one PDF using this method. Convert to PDF is a default option, but if it's not enabled for some reason, choose "Customize" and select it to add it to your Quick Action options.
  4. Search Current Folder - Want to set your Mac to default to search in your open current folder instead of the entire device? Open up Finder, to Preferences, select "Advanced," and then under the "When performing a search" heading select "Search the Current Folder."
  5. Close All App Windows - To close all open windows of an app all at once, hold down Option and click the red x of one of the windows.
  6. Always Show Scroll Bars - To keep your scroll bars visible at all times, open up System Preferences, select General, and then under the "Show scroll bars" option, choose "Always."
  7. Access Sound Input and Output from Menu Bar - You can access sound input and output by holding down option when clicking the sound icon in the menu bar or in Control Center on your Mac. Go to System Preferences > Sound > Show Sound in menu bar and set it to always if you want to have a permanent menu bar sound option.
  8. Quickly Find a File from Spotlight - If you have Spotlight search open, you can find a file in Finder by holding Command + R and clicking on it.
  9. Minimize Windows With a Click - Want to change what a double click on a window's title bar does? Go to System Preferences, Dock & Menu Bar, and under "Double-click a window's title bar," select minimize instead of zoom, which is the default.
  10. Automatically Hide and Show Menu Bar - To automatically hide and show your menu bar, go to System Preferences, select Dock & Menu Bar, and then choose "Automatically hide and show menu bar on desktop."
  11. Hide Menu Bar Date - Don't want to see the date? go to System Preferences, select Dock & Menu Bar, and then under the Clock heading on the left menu, deselect "Show day of the week" and "Show date."
  12. Delete by Word - When you're writing, you can edit more efficiently with keyboard commands. To delete an entire word at once instead of character by character, hold down the option key and then press the delete button.
  13. Delete by Line - To delete an entire line, hold down the command key and then press the delete button.
  14. Move Cursor by Word - To move your cursor through text faster, hold down the option key and use the arrows to move word by word instead of character by character. Hold down command to move it by line.
  15. Customize Screenshots - Macs have a lot of built-in customization options for screenshots. When you use shift + command + 4 to take a sized screenshot, hold option when dragging to resize all four corners, and space bar to move the selection box.

Have other great Mac tips that we didn't include here? Let us know in the comments.

Popular Stories

apple watch series 6 product red back

New Apple Watch Health Features Coming This Year, but Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Sensors Delayed

Tuesday April 12, 2022 5:45 am PDT by
Apple is still planning to add body temperature monitoring and new health features to the Apple Watch this year, despite experiencing development problems with blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring, in addition to multiple new features in the iPhone's Health app, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has reportedly been working on an updated sensor for the Apple Watch that is...
Read Full Article116 comments
facebook meta

Meta Plans to Take a Nearly 50% Commission on Purchases Made Inside the 'Metaverse' Despite Complaining About Apple's 30% App Store Cut

Wednesday April 13, 2022 5:03 am PDT by
Meta, better known as Facebook, plans to take a nearly 50% commission on digital asset purchases made inside the "metaverse," the company has revealed, months after it had complained about the maximum 30% cut that Apple takes for purchases through the App Store. This week, Meta announced new ways it's allowing creators to monetize and earn money from the "metaverse." One way it's enabling...
Read Full Article225 comments
m1 mac mini

Apple Scraps Plans for 2022 Mac Mini

Monday April 11, 2022 2:21 am PDT by
After months of rumors about a redesigned Mac mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, recent reports indicate that Apple has canceled its plans for a new Mac mini in 2022. Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. It updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor...
Read Full Article
apple 35w dual usb c ports charger images

Apple's Rumored Dual USB-C Port Charger Allegedly Shown in Leaked Images

Monday April 11, 2022 7:52 pm PDT by
ChargerLAB today shared alleged images of Apple's unreleased 35W power adapter with dual USB-C ports, providing a first look at the accessory's potential design. The images suggest that the charger will have a compact design with side-by-side USB-C ports, foldable prongs, and circular indents that would provide extra grip for removing the charger from a power outlet. 35W would be suitable...
Read Full Article113 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Says iOS Picture-in-Picture Coming to All Users 'in a Matter of Days' [Updated]

Monday April 11, 2022 4:29 am PDT by
Following a lengthy testing period, YouTube's picture-in-picture support for iOS will begin rolling out in the next few days, allowing all users, including non-premium and premium subscribers, to close the YouTube app and continue watching their video in a small pop-up window. Google in June announced that picture-in-picture support would be rolling out to both premium and non-paying YouTube ...
Read Full Article137 comments
m1 mac mini screen

Unreleased Mac Mini Spotted in Latest Studio Display Firmware

Tuesday April 12, 2022 3:01 am PDT by
An unreleased Mac mini has been spotted within code of the latest Studio Display firmware, adding credence to rumors that Apple is working on an updated Mac mini that could debut sometime this year. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith revealed on Twitter that within iOS 15.4 for the Studio Display, a reference to "Macmini10,1" has been found. That model identifier does not match any existing...
Read Full Article156 comments
Apple Shot on iPhone macro Ashley Lee

Apple Reveals Winning 'Shot on iPhone' Macro Challenge Photos

Wednesday April 13, 2022 6:28 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the 10 winning photos from the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge that the company launched earlier this year. "Strawberry in Soda" by Ashley Lee, from San Francisco, U.S.A. Entrants were able to submit unedited macro photos shot on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max straight from the camera, but photos edited through Apple's Photos app or third-party software were...
Read Full Article52 comments
studio display update issues

Some Studio Display Owners Reporting Issues Updating Display to Latest iOS Firmware

Sunday April 10, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Some owners of the new Studio Display are facing issues when attempting to update Apple's newest monitor to its latest firmware, causing some customers to be told by Apple Support to bring in their display for repair at an Apple Store or authorized repair center. A growing thread on the Apple Support forum (1, 2) includes owners of the Studio Display reporting that as they try to update the...
Read Full Article218 comments