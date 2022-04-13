Google Launches 'Switch to Android' iOS App to Attract iPhone Users

Google this week launched a new "Switch to Android" app on iOS, which is designed to make it easy for iPhone users to swap over to an Android-based device.



As noted by TechCrunch, Google rolled the app out on Monday in the United States and several other markets, but with little fanfare. The app promises to help users securely move important data, quickly and wirelessly.

Google already maintains a "Switch to Android" website with instructions for transitioning, but the app should make it even easier. ‌iPhone‌ to Android switchers can swap over photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events, plus Google provides instructions on turning off iMessage and moving photos and videos from iCloud.

Apple has its own competing website designed for Android users that want to swap over to ‌iPhone‌, along with a dedicated "Move to iOS" app that transfers contacts, message history, photos and videos, web bookmarks, mail accounts, and calendars. Apple's app works just like Google's, with wireless data transfer capabilities.