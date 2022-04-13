Deals: Apple's M1 13-Inch MacBook Pro Hits Record Low of $1,249.99 ($249 Off)

Today we're tracking a new all-time low price on the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD), now priced at $1,249.99, down from $1,499.00. This sale is available in Silver and Space Gray, with quicker delivery available in the Silver color option (currently estimated for around April 22).

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that this sale price won't be seen until you hit the checkout screen and Amazon applies an automatic coupon worth $50. With this coupon, Amazon is providing a new best-ever price on this version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and no other retailer is currently matching.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Although the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now the oldest notebook that Apple sells, this model is still a good option for anyone who wants to join the MacBook Pro family but not spend the $1,999.00 entry price required of the 14-inch MacBook Pro models. As of writing, only the 512GB SSD 13-inch model is on sale.

