Apple Reveals Winning 'Shot on iPhone' Macro Challenge Photos

Apple today unveiled the 10 winning photos from the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge that the company launched earlier this year.

Apple Shot on iPhone macro Ashley Lee"Strawberry in Soda" by Ashley Lee, from San Francisco, U.S.A.

Entrants were able to submit unedited macro photos shot on the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max straight from the camera, but photos edited through Apple's Photos app or third-party software were also accepted.

An international panel of expert judges, including Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance, and Pamela Chen, reviewed the photos from around the world and selected 10 winning entries from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the United States.

The winning photos will be celebrated on Apple's website, Instagram account, and more. Apple has also said that winning photos may appear in the company's digital campaigns, such as in Apple Stores or on advertising billboards.

Apple Shot on iPhone macro Daniel Olah"A Drop of Freedom" by Daniel Olah, Budapest, Hungary

Apple Shot on iPhone macro Jirasak Panpiansin"Hidden Gem" by Jirasak Panpiansin, from Chaiyaphum City, Thailand

Apple Shot on iPhone macro Marco Colletta"The Cave" by Marco Colletta, Taranto, Italy

We've highlighted a few of the winning photos here and the full gallery can be viewed in Apple's full press release, including comments on each image from the photographer and judges.

szw-mapple fan Avatar
szw-mapple fan
42 minutes ago at 06:34 am
This speaks more to the people who were judged in the contest than the quality of the camera itself (which is also very good). A good photographer can make masterpieces with just adequate tools while a bad one won’t be able to do the same no matter how nice the camera is.
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
36 minutes ago at 06:39 am

This speaks more to the people who were judged in the contest than the quality of the camera itself (which is also very good). A good photographer can make masterpieces with just adequate tools while a bad one won’t be able to do the same no matter how nice the camera is.
Very true. And the best camera that you have, is the one that you have in your pocket. You can create the image you want your audience to see, based off your own creativity.
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
42 minutes ago at 06:33 am
If anyone’s interested, you can see the ‘macro mode’ photography in the iPhone User forum here:

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/share-your-best-macro-photography-shots.2313341/
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
38 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Wow! Congratulations. They are stunning. One of the best features of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Hands down! ??
TonyC28 Avatar
TonyC28
34 minutes ago at 06:41 am
That strawberry picture is cool.
idmean Avatar
idmean
29 minutes ago at 06:47 am
The high compression of the images here on MacRumors is really a shame for these stunning pictures.
Read Full Article22 comments
Read Full Article289 comments
Read Full Article97 comments
Read Full Article137 comments
Read Full Article
Read Full Article105 comments
Read Full Article118 comments
