Apple Reveals Winning 'Shot on iPhone' Macro Challenge Photos

Apple today unveiled the 10 winning photos from the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge that the company launched earlier this year.

"Strawberry in Soda" by Ashley Lee, from San Francisco, U.S.A. "Strawberry in Soda" by Ashley Lee, from San Francisco, U.S.A.

Entrants were able to submit unedited macro photos shot on the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max straight from the camera, but photos edited through Apple's Photos app or third-party software were also accepted.

An international panel of expert judges, including Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance, and Pamela Chen, reviewed the photos from around the world and selected 10 winning entries from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the United States.



The winning photos will be celebrated on Apple's website, Instagram account, and more. Apple has also said that winning photos may appear in the company's digital campaigns, such as in Apple Stores or on advertising billboards.

"A Drop of Freedom" by Daniel Olah, Budapest, Hungary "A Drop of Freedom" by Daniel Olah, Budapest, Hungary

"Hidden Gem" by Jirasak Panpiansin, from Chaiyaphum City, Thailand "Hidden Gem" by Jirasak Panpiansin, from Chaiyaphum City, Thailand

"The Cave" by Marco Colletta, Taranto, Italy "The Cave" by Marco Colletta, Taranto, Italy

We've highlighted a few of the winning photos here and the full gallery can be viewed in Apple's full press release, including comments on each image from the photographer and judges.