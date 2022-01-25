Apple Announces Macro Photography 'Shot on iPhone Challenge'
Apple today announced the 2022 "Shot on iPhone" challenge, encouraging users to submit impressive photos shot with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max's macro mode.
To enter, users must share their macro photos on Instagram, Twitter, or Weibo with the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. In the caption, users should note which model they used to capture the image. Apple is also accepting entries via email at shotoniphone@apple.com.
Entrants can submit unedited macro photos straight from the camera app, but photos edited through Apple's Photos app or third-party software will also be accepted. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, and the challenge is not open to Apple employees or their immediate families.
When submissions close, a panel of expert judges will review the photos from around the world and select 10 winning entries. Winning photos will be celebrated on Apple's Newsroom, website, Instagram account, and more. Apple also said that winning photos may appear in the company's digital campaigns, such as in Apple Stores or on billboards.
Submissions are open from today until February 16, 2022. Winners will be notified on or close to April 12, 2022.
