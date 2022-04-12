Unreleased Mac Mini Spotted in Latest Studio Display Firmware

An unreleased Mac mini has been spotted within code of the latest Studio Display firmware, adding credence to rumors that Apple is working on an updated ‌Mac mini‌ that could debut sometime this year.



Developer Steve Troughton-Smith revealed on Twitter that within iOS 15.4 for the Studio Display, a reference to "Macmini10,1" has been found. That model identifier does not match any existing released ‌Mac mini‌ and is likely to be the model ID for a rumored upcoming ‌Mac mini‌.



The rumor mill is a little unclear as to what new Macs are imminent; for what it’s worth, there is one concrete clue: the shipping Studio Display firmware references one unaccounted-for mystery machine — a new model generation of Mac mini (“Macmini10,1”). My guess: M2, not M1 Pro — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 12, 2022

Earlier rumors suggested that Apple had plans to release a new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ to replace the Intel-based model in the lineup. Following the launch of the Mac Studio, a hybrid between the ‌Mac mini‌ and Mac Pro, however, rumors have been slightly unclear on whether the upcoming ‌Mac mini‌ is a low-end or high-end product.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has cautioned against the prospect that a new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ would be announced this year, saying instead a launch will take place in 2023. Apple may be planning to release a new low-end ‌Mac mini‌ to replace the M1 model currently in the lineup with the "M2" Apple silicon chip while keeping a high-end model planned for next year, as Kuo has indicated.