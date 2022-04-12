Deals: New Record Lows Hit Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE (Up to $86 Off)

Amazon this week has introduced new all-time low prices on two models of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch SE.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch Series 7

Starting with the Apple Watch Series 7, you can get the 41mm GPS Green Aluminum model with Clover Sport Band for $313.00, down from $399.00. At $86 off, this is now the best price we've ever tracked on the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7.

Only the Green model is on sale at this price; all other colors in the 41mm GPS Aluminum category of the Series 7 are priced at $329.00, which is still a solid second-best price. All models are in stock and shipped directly from Amazon.



Apple Watch SE

Similarly, we're tracking a new best-ever price on one model of the Apple Watch SE. Specifically, you can get the 44mm GPS Silver Aluminum model with Abyss Blue Sport Band for $249.00, down from $309.00.

We typically track the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at a discounted price of $259.99, so today's sale is providing an even steeper markdown in comparison. Only the Silver Aluminum/Abyss Blue Sport Band model is on sale at this price, and it's in stock and sold directly by Amazon.

The 40mm Apple Watch SE is also being discounted this week to its usual sale price of $229.00, down from $279.00. This one's available in the Space Gray Aluminum/Midnight Sport Band and Gold Aluminum/Starlight Sport Band color options.

