Deliveries App Loses Functionality as Shipping Companies Refuse to Participate

by

Package tracking app Deliveries is losing functionality because shipping companies are not willing to provide the shipping data that the app needs to work, according to developer Mike Piontek.

deliveries 9 app
In a blog post penned earlier this week, Piontek said that Deliveries is no longer able to maintain the same service that it used to provide because it relies on shipping companies, and "without their help" the app is not able to work the way that customers expect.

In time, the Deliveries app will likely stop showing direct tracking information in the app for additional services. Delivery date, map route, and other details will not be available, nor will notifications about status changes. To see tracking information, customers will need to use the "View Online" button to see tracking information on the shipping company's website.

According to Piontek, Deliveries understands that the app will become less useful to users, but the Deliveries team will aim to keep making it as useful as possible for those who continue to use it.

At the current time, Deliveries seems to be able to show shipping information from major U.S. shipping companies like the United States Postal Service and UPS, but over the course of the last few months, Amazon deliveries have stopped working.

Deliveries used to be able to track Amazon shipments just from an order link, but that is no longer possible. Tracking either does not work, or it requires logging in to Amazon with a login and password, which is a hassle. The app also recently stopped working with FedEx tracking numbers, and there are also complaints about DHL shipments not being able to be tracked.

Prior to when these changes were made by shipping companies, Deliveries was a very useful package tracking app, but for many, it may no longer be worth the $4.99 per year subscription price.

Tag: App Store

Top Rated Comments

d686546s Avatar
d686546s
1 hour ago at 09:56 am
I've used this for years, not sure how long but certainly feels like the early days of the iPhone.

It's annoying how generally we're moving to closed systems and exclusive solutions. I don't want 7 apps to track deliveries.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antnythr Avatar
antnythr
1 hour ago at 09:52 am
Always a risk when something you do depends on building off the infrastructure of someone else
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
headlessmike Avatar
headlessmike
1 hour ago at 09:53 am
That’s unfortunate. I’ve been a loyal user since using their widget in Tiger and bought their apps when they were onetime purchases back in the day.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JasterMereel Avatar
JasterMereel
1 hour ago at 09:57 am
This is bad for me. I've been using this app for years.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H3LL5P4WN Avatar
H3LL5P4WN
58 minutes ago at 10:03 am
This is a shame. There aren’t enough swear emojis on this board to cover this unfortunate news.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H3LL5P4WN Avatar
H3LL5P4WN
59 minutes ago at 10:02 am

As much as I want to like Deliveries, the Shop app is just easier. Hook it up to Gmail, and you automatically get your notifications. No copying and pasting.
Just requires you having a gmail. No thanks.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.5 Beta 1: Apple Classical References, Apple Pay Cash Updates and More

Tuesday April 5, 2022 11:49 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below. Apple Classical References There are references to the...
Read Full Article93 comments
iphone 14 pro max bezels render

iPhone 14 Pro Max Rumored to Feature 20% Thinner Display Bezels

Tuesday April 5, 2022 4:41 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 20 percent smaller bezels around the display, according to newly shared CAD renders. The CAD renders, shared by the Twitter account "ShrimpApplePro," show a design for the iPhone 14 Pro Max that is broadly in line with other illustrations and measurements from 91Mobiles and Max Weinbach. Much like these previous renders, the most noticeable changes include...
Read Full Article52 comments
apple mac roundtable

Five Years Ago Today, Apple's Uncharacteristic Apology Set the Stage for the Mac's Renaissance

Monday April 4, 2022 9:40 am PDT by
Five years ago, the Mac lineup was in a bad state. Over three years had passed since Apple redesigned the Mac Pro with a sleek but constrained "trash can" enclosure, while the iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac mini had also gone years without updates. A snapshot of the MacRumors Buyer's Guide from April 4, 2017: At the time, some users began to question whether Apple was still committed to the ...
Read Full Article262 comments
a53 vs iphone se 1

Budget Phone Comparison: Apple's iPhone SE vs. Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G

Monday April 4, 2022 12:36 pm PDT by
Apple in March came out with the updated 2022 iPhone SE, a budget iPhone that's equipped with 5G. Samsung also recently came out with its own budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A53 5G, so we thought we'd compare the two to see how they measure up. In short, the A53 5G is offering up a better feature set, but it can't match the iPhone SE in terms of lifespan and build quality. Subscribe to the ...
Read Full Article223 comments
Apple WWDC22 announcement hero big

Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2022 Event Taking Place June 6-10

Tuesday April 5, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to take place from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10. As with the last several WWDC events, the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference will be held digitally with no in-person gathering. Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, and thousands of developers and...
Read Full Article203 comments
ipad air yellow

Deals: Amazon Marks Down Latest iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro by Up to $100

Wednesday April 6, 2022 5:30 am PDT by
Today we're tracking a trio of iPad-related discounts on Amazon, focusing on markdowns on the 2022 iPad Air, 2021 iPad, and 2021 iPad Pro. Many of these sales are offering all-time low prices on Apple's tablets. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. i...
Read Full Article35 comments
airpods pro black background

Kuo: Second-Generation AirPods Pro to Launch in Second Half of 2022

Tuesday April 5, 2022 8:09 am PDT by
Apple plans to release second-generation AirPods Pro in the second half of 2022, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today. While the second-generation AirPods have remained available to purchase since Apple released third-generation AirPods last year, Kuo said Apple may discontinue the original AirPods Pro when the new ones are released later this year. Apple announced the...
Read Full Article104 comments
Google maps feaure green

Google Maps for iOS Gains More Detail, Toll Estimates, and Standalone Apple Watch Support

Tuesday April 5, 2022 9:38 am PDT by
Google today updated its dedicated Google Maps app for iOS devices, introducing several new features that will improve the navigation experience on iPhones. There is a more detailed navigation map that Google says is designed to make it easier for people to drive on unfamiliar roads. Google Maps will show traffic lights and stop signs along the route, and enhanced details like building...
Read Full Article28 comments