8 Useful Apple Shortcuts You Should Check Out
Every year we like to take a fresh look at the different shortcut options that are available to use with the Shortcuts app on iOS devices and Mac, just to see what's new. We've found several useful shortcut options and rounded them up for MacRumors readers.
- Internet Radio Search - Internet Radio Search is designed to allow you to search for, select, and play various internet radio stations.
- Play Entire Current Album - If you're playing an Apple Music song and you want to listen to the entire album, this is the shortcut to get. It finds the album that the currently playing track belongs to and then plays the full album.
- Search On - Search On is a search anything tool. When you run the shortcut, it provides a sheet of options, so you type in what you're looking for and then you can choose to search Google, YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, Amazon and other sources.
- Shazam++ - Shazam++ lets you Shazam a song and then open it on your favorite music platform, giving you a quick way to listen to Shazamed content on any music service of your choice. It also provides artist, album, and song info, lyrics, sharing tools, and more.
- iPod Shuffle - iPod Shuffle creates a random 100 song shuffle list of the songs you have added to Apple Music over the years. You can select different timeframes, such as the past year, past two years, or past three years.
- Redditer - Redditer is a simple shortcut that lets you go directly to your favorite subreddit.
- Built-in Sounds - This shortcut plays the Background Sounds built into iOS devices, but you don't need to go to the Accessibility settings to get to them.
- Open App on Apple TV 1 - This simple shortcut is designed to wake up your Apple TV and launch the app that you select, such as the TV app.
Do you have a favorite Shortcut? Let us know in the comments and we may feature it in a future video.
