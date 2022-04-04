Deals: New Record Low Prices Hit Apple Watch Series 7, Starting at $329.99

Amazon today has introduced a new batch of all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 7, starting as low as $329.99 for the 41mm GPS models. These sales reach up to $69 off, and in every model listed below you'll find record low discounts. Below we focus on the aluminum versions of the Apple Watch, but Amazon is also offering $69 off a few stainless steel models.

41mm GPS Aluminum

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, this model has hit $329.99 in all colors, down from $399.00. This is now beating the previous all-time low price by about $10, and only Amazon is offering this steep of a discount.

45mm GPS Aluminum

Similarly, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 has every color on sale at a new record low price, which is $359.99, down from $429.00. Today's discount is beating the previous all-time low discount by about $20, and again every GPS aluminum color option is on sale.

41mm Cellular Aluminum

For the Cellular aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 7 you'll find similarly solid discounts today. The 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at $429.99, down from $499.00, and coming in about $20 under the previous record low discount.

45mm Cellular Aluminum

Finally, Amazon has every aluminum model of the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 at $459.99, down from $529.00. Similar to the other sales, this price beats the previous best deal by about $20 and only Amazon is offering the sale.

