Deals: Take $50 Off Apple Watch Series 7 Models, Starting at $349 for 41mm GPS

Apple Watch Series 7 discounts have been frequent in the first few months of 2022, and Amazon this week is still offering solid discounts across nearly every model of the latest Apple Watch. Overall, the newest sales are taking up to $50 off Series 7 devices and offering all-time low prices in a few cases.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



41mm GPS Aluminum

You can get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $349.00 in all colors, down from $399.00. This version of the Apple Watch Series 7 has been down to $339.00 in previous sales, so today's deal is a good second-best option.

45mm GPS Aluminum

There are fewer sales on the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 this week, and it's priced at $379.00 in three colors, down from $429.00. Just like the 41mm option, we have seen a steeper discount in the past that reached another $10 off these models, making today's deal the second-best price.

41mm Cellular Aluminum

Four of the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 devices are on sale on Amazon this week, with record low discounts on the Midnight, Green, (Product)Red, and Starlight models. As with other versions of the Apple Watch Series 7, most models are in stock and ready to ship today.

45mm Cellular Aluminum

Finally, Amazon has two of the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 devices at $479.00, down from $529.00. You can get this sale in the Green and Midnight aluminum color options, and at $50 off this is still an all-time low price on these models.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.