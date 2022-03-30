Apple Allegedly Provided User Data to Hackers That Forged Legal Requests

by

Apple apparently provided some user data to a hacker group that forged legal requests for the information in a 2021 social engineering scam, reports Bloomberg, citing three sources with knowledge of what happened.

apple logo plain
The hackers masqueraded as law enforcement officials and were able to convince Apple's staff to provide them with data that included customer addresses, phone numbers, and IP addresses after sending forged "emergency data requests."

Typically, Apple provides this information with a search warrant or subpoena from a judge, but that does not apply with emergency requests because they are used in cases of imminent danger. Apple did not confirm that data had been shared, and directed Bloomberg to its law enforcement guidelines when asked for comment.

In response to a request for comment, an Apple representative referred Bloomberg News to a section of its law enforcement guidelines.

The guidelines referenced by Apple say that a supervisor for the government or law enforcement agent who submitted the request "may be contacted and asked to confirm to Apple that the emergency request was legitimate," the Apple guideline states.

Facebook parent company Meta also provided data to the same hacker group, and in a statement, Meta said that it is working with law enforcement on the suspected fraudulent requests. Information obtained from Apple, Facebook, and others has been used in harassment campaigns and could be used in financial fraud schemes.

The requests were sent from hacked email domains belonging to law enforcement officials from multiple countries, and were crafted to look legitimate with forged signatures of real or fictional law enforcement officers.

According to Bloomberg, a cybercrime group known as "Recursion Team" is linked to some of the forged legal requests that were sent to various companies in 2021. Some of the hackers are believed to be minors located in the United States and United Kingdom, and at least one of the minors involved has also participated in the Lapsus$ group that attacked Microsoft, Samsung, and Nvidia.

As The Verge pointed out earlier today, Lapsus$ shared a post on Telegram claiming to have stolen 70GB of data from international software developer Globant, and screenshots of the data captured show a folder called "apple-health-app." What's in that folder and whether it contains data obtained from Apple is unclear.

Tag: Hack

Top Rated Comments

blazerunner Avatar
blazerunner
8 minutes ago at 11:38 am
No! Not Apple! Not this fine upstanding company with a squeaky clean record!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boast Avatar
boast
2 minutes ago at 11:44 am
Can't wait for the law enforcement backdoors on the iPhones so hackers can take even better advantage instead of just iCloud data for now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro's Larger Camera Bump Due to New 48MP Camera System

Sunday March 27, 2022 9:35 am PDT by
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Read Full Article279 comments
iPhone SE 3 stacked

Apple Reportedly Cutting iPhone SE Production Just Weeks After Launch Due to 'Weaker-Than-Expected' Demand

Monday March 28, 2022 2:38 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources. According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the iPhone SE for this quarter by as much as two to three million...
Read Full Article340 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Gurman: iPad Pro With 'M2' Chip and MagSafe Charging Likely to Launch in Fall 2022

Sunday March 27, 2022 6:31 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects next-generation iPad Pro models to launch in the fall of this year, according to his latest newsletter. In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman speculated that since Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its "Peek Performance" event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year. In a previous report,...
Read Full Article276 comments
Smart Monitor M8 PR main2F

Samsung's iMac-Style 'Smart Monitor M8' With AirPlay Now Available to Pre-Order

Monday March 28, 2022 6:03 am PDT by
Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design. The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that...
Read Full Article485 comments
macbook air rounded mock grey

Upcoming MacBook Air Models Rumored to Feature Two New Display Sizes but Miss Out on Mini-LED Technology

Friday March 25, 2022 7:43 am PDT by
Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but...
Read Full Article165 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Announces iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming Soon to These 11 U.S. States

Wednesday March 23, 2022 11:52 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Arizona residents can now add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Arizona is the first U.S. state to offer this feature to residents, with many other states planning to follow suit. Apple said that Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and...
Read Full Article
repair iphone x

Apple Stores Will Now Decline to Repair iPhones Reported as Missing

Tuesday March 29, 2022 9:42 am PDT by
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they...
Read Full Article84 comments
maxresdefault

M1 Ultra Mac Studio vs. M1 Max MacBook Pro

Friday March 25, 2022 2:28 pm PDT by
If you've been wondering how the top-end Mac Studio compares to the highest-end MacBook Pro, look no further, because we have a real-world usage comparison that doesn't rely solely on benchmarks. Over on YouTube, MacRumors videographer Dan tested both machines with his real world workflow. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan has been using the M1 Max MacBook Pro to ...
Read Full Article168 comments