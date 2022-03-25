HomePod Mini Launches in Belgium, Netherlands, and Switzerland

Apple today started taking orders for the HomePod mini in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland for the first time, as spotted by iCulture.



Apple said earlier this month that it would make the ‌HomePod mini‌ available to order in the above countries by the end of March, but never gave a specific release date. The speaker also gained support for languages spoken in those countries as part of a software update released in December.

Customers in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland can now order the speakers from Apple's regional online stores, although delivery times vary from one business day to up to five days, so anyone wanting to pick one up sooner is better off visiting one of Apple's retail stores.

As in other countries, the ‌HomePod mini‌ is available in five colors, including white, space gray, yellow, orange, and blue. The small Siri-enabled speaker has a woven power cable and comes with a 20W USB-C power adapter in the box.

‌HomePod mini‌ first launched in October 2020 in the United States, and the speaker is also available in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The speaker is also expected to launch in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland later this year.