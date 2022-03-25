Apple TV App Comes to Philips MediaSuite Hotel Room TVs

Apple's official TV app is now available to hotel guests whose rooms come with a Philips MediaSuite hospitality television set.



PPDS, the global provider of Philips TV products for the hospitality market, has partnered with Apple to bring the TV app to Philips MediaSuite installed hotels, where guests can now gain access to their Apple TV+ subscription when away from home.

With the Apple TV app, travelers can watch original series and films from ‌Apple TV+‌, get curated recommendations for what to watch, and pick up where they left off on the shows and movies they're currently watching.

The partnership adds to existing deals with other leading streaming providers, such as Netflix – coupled with 4K Chromecast built in – to offer hotel guests an extensive choice of streaming TV home entertainment.



"I am absolutely delighted that we can now offer access to the Apple TV app, which features Apple TV+, one of the world's most popular TV streaming services, to Philips MediaSuite," said Jeroen Verhaeghe, PPDS's international business manager for hospitality. "Bringing even more choice to hotel guests by allowing them to stream the content they enjoy, in the ways they want. Heightened by the pandemic, streaming services have never been more popular, so it's vital to PPDS and the hospitality industry to keep pace and meet the new needs of today's travelers with our Philips professional displays."

The ‌Apple TV‌ app can be added to MediaSuite TVs through the Google Play store after the latest Philips MediaSuite firmware update has been installed.