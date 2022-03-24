Deals: Record Low Prices Hit 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (Up to $199 Off) and 10.2-Inch iPad ($50 Off)

A few iPad deals have emerged online today, focusing on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 10.2-inch iPad. These are both 2021 models of the iPad, and Amazon is offering up to $199 off select devices, with all-time low prices on numerous tablets.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Starting with the iPad Pro, Amazon today is discounting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to new all-time low prices in several configurations, starting at $949.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro. These discounts reach up to $199 off the 2021 iPad Pro, and particularly focus on the larger screen model as 11-inch iPad Pro tablets aren't seeing as many markdowns.

Many of these sale prices will not be seen until you reach the checkout screen on Amazon, due to automatic on-page coupons that will be applied once you begin the checkout process. Most of the iPad Pros listed below are in stock and ready to ship out today, so be sure to browse the list soon if you're interested.

Note: You won't see the deal prices until checkout.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

10.2-Inch iPad

Amazon today also has a rare discount on the 10.2-inch iPad (256GB Wi-Fi), priced at $429.00, down from $479.00. This sale is only available in Space Gray at the time of writing.

This discount is providing the best price we've ever seen on this model of the entry-level 256GB iPad. Deals on the iPad have been rare in 2022, and this is one of the first times we've tracked a notable sale on the 256GB model.

