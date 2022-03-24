Deals: Record Low Prices Hit 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (Up to $199 Off) and 10.2-Inch iPad ($50 Off)

by

A few iPad deals have emerged online today, focusing on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 10.2-inch iPad. These are both 2021 models of the iPad, and Amazon is offering up to $199 off select devices, with all-time low prices on numerous tablets.

iPad Pro Deals Feature YellowNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Starting with the iPad Pro, Amazon today is discounting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to new all-time low prices in several configurations, starting at $949.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro. These discounts reach up to $199 off the 2021 iPad Pro, and particularly focus on the larger screen model as 11-inch iPad Pro tablets aren't seeing as many markdowns.

Many of these sale prices will not be seen until you reach the checkout screen on Amazon, due to automatic on-page coupons that will be applied once you begin the checkout process. Most of the iPad Pros listed below are in stock and ready to ship out today, so be sure to browse the list soon if you're interested.

Note: You won't see the deal prices until checkout.

UP TO $199 OFF
2021 iPad Pro Sale on Amazon

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

  • 128GB Wi-Fi - $949.99, down from $1,099.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
  • 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00 ($100 off)
  • 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,249.99, down from $1,399.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
  • 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,649.99, down from $1,799.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
  • 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,999.99, down from $2,199.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
  • 128GB Cellular - $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
  • 256GB Cellular - $1,249.00, down from $1,399.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
  • 512GB Cellular - $1,499.99, down from $1,599.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)

10.2-Inch iPad

Amazon today also has a rare discount on the 10.2-inch iPad (256GB Wi-Fi), priced at $429.00, down from $479.00. This sale is only available in Space Gray at the time of writing.

10

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $429.00

This discount is providing the best price we've ever seen on this model of the entry-level 256GB iPad. Deals on the iPad have been rare in 2022, and this is one of the first times we've tracked a notable sale on the 256GB model.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Apple One Apps Feature

iCloud and Many Other Apple Services Are Down or Experiencing Issues [Resolved]

Monday March 21, 2022 9:55 am PDT by
Apple is experiencing a widespread outage today, with a wide range of the company's services and apps down or experiencing issues currently. Affected services and apps include the App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, iTunes Store, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Find My, FaceTime, Notes, Stocks, and many others, according to complaints across...
Read Full Article228 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Reveal Larger Camera Bump and Thicker Overall Design

Tuesday March 22, 2022 7:31 am PDT by
Newly surfaced detailed schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been shared online by Max Weinbach, revealing that Apple's upcoming high-end iPhones could feature a more prominent camera bump and a thicker overall design. Last week, more basic schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro were shared, but the ones shared by Weinbach are more detailed and offer measurements for the...
Read Full Article247 comments
scan text notes ios 15 4 feature

iOS 15.4 Adds New 'Scan Text' Shortcut in Notes App

Monday March 21, 2022 12:40 pm PDT by
iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 were released to the public last week, and one new change is the addition of a "Scan Text" shortcut for quickly scanning printed or handwritten text into the Notes app on the iPhone and iPad. Apple recently shared a video with step-by-step instructions on how to use the Scan Text feature. On a device running iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4, simply open the Notes app, tap the ...
Read Full Article56 comments
Mac Studio Display Feature Pink

Apple Studio Display Contains 64GB of Storage, But Only 2GB Used

Monday March 21, 2022 3:42 am PDT by
Apple's Studio Display contains 64GB of onboard storage, but only 2GB are actually used by the display, a developer has discovered. As highlighted by developer "Khaos Tian" on Twitter, the Studio Display only uses 2GB of its 64GB of internal NAND storage. Some free space is likely needed for firmware updates, but the 62GB of unused space is seemingly otherwise useless at the current time....
Read Full Article204 comments
14 16 inch 2021 mbps back to back feature

Gurman: Redesigned MacBook Air Delayed to Second Half of 2022, No New High-End MacBook Pro Likely Until Next Year

Sunday March 20, 2022 7:02 am PDT by
Apple has seemingly delayed the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air until later this year, and will likely not launch new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple originally planned to launch its new MacBook Air with "an all-new design, MagSafe, the M2 chip, and more" at the end of 2021...
Read Full Article248 comments
iphone se 3 teardown pbkreviews

Third-Generation iPhone SE Teardown Reveals Larger Battery Capacity and Snapdragon X57 Modem

Monday March 21, 2022 6:38 am PDT by
The first teardowns of the third-generation iPhone SE have surfaced on YouTube, providing a look at components inside the device. iPhone SE 2 on top vs. iPhone SE 3 on bottom via PBKreviews The teardowns reveal the new iPhone SE has a larger 2,018 mAh battery compared to 1,821 mAh for the previous-generation model. The new iPhone SE offers up to an extra two hours of video playback and up to...
Read Full Article36 comments
mac studio ssd

Mac Studio Storage Not User-Upgradeable Due to Software Block [Updated]

Monday March 21, 2022 8:40 am PDT by
Update: The Mac Studio requires an IPSW restore after changing its SSD modules to ensure that they are readable and able to boot. Running a Device Firmware Update (DFU) restore using the macOS IPSW package for the Mac Studio should enable the machine to boot from a different SSD, providing that both of the modules are of the same size and make, meaning that storage upgrades still appear to be...
Read Full Article470 comments
apple studio display internals

Here's a Sneak Peek Inside Apple's New Studio Display

Tuesday March 22, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
While we wait for repair website iFixit to finish its teardown of Apple's new Studio Display, MacRumors is able to provide a first look at the display's internal design with an image sourced from Apple's documentation for technicians. Three large boards are visible inside the Studio Display. The left and top-right boards are for power supply and the bottom-right one is the logic board...
Read Full Article220 comments
ipad air m1 2

Some iPad Air 5 Users Complain About Creaking and Build Quality Downgrade

Sunday March 20, 2022 6:36 am PDT by
Some fifth-generation iPad Air users are complaining about a purported downgrade in build quality, according to posts on social media. The complaints claim that the iPad Air has a noticeably thinner aluminum enclosure, resulting in creaking, a hollow sensation in the hand, and light pressure on the back of the device warping the display. A thread on Reddit (via iMore) contains a large number ...
Read Full Article400 comments