Apple Announces Revamped 3D Maps in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver

Apple today announced that its revamped Maps experience is now available in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver.



The update delivers more detailed maps, complete with custom-designed 3D landmarks, such as the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Notre-Dame Basilica in Montréal, and Robson Square in Vancouver. Navigation is also improved, with more detailed road markings and a 3D road-level view when approaching complex intersections.

The improved city experience is also available in London, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

"We're excited for Apple Maps users to explore the beauty and culture of Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in an incredibly detailed new way," said Apple's services chief Eddy Cue. "Built with privacy at its core, this update is the continuation of our commitment to building the best, most accurate map of the world — with a beautifully designed experience and attention to detail that only Apple can deliver."