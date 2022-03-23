Deals: Nomad's 'Spring Cleaning Sale' Offering Up to 30% Off Popular Accessories
Nomad this week is offering up to 30 percent off select items during its "Spring Cleaning Sale." This event includes savings on iPhone cases, wireless chargers, Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, cables, and much more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can browse the full sale on Nomad's website, and you won't need a coupon code to see these discounts. Nomad has automatically applied all of these markdowns, and divided them up into 10 percent, 20 percent, and 30 percent discount tiers.
10% Off
20% Off
30% Off
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
