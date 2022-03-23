Apple TV+ Website Gains Up Next Queue

Apple has updated its dedicated Apple TV+ website with an Up Next queue for shows, making it easier to keep track of and watch Apple TV+ content on the web.



The Up Next queue is a new addition to the Apple TV+ website, introduced earlier this week, according to 9to5Mac. Prior to now, the Apple TV+ website had an option for adding a show to the Up Next queue, but the Up Next queue did not actually display on the website.

Viewing the Up Next queue on the Apple TV+ website requires logging in to an Apple ID with an Apple TV+ subscription on a web browser like Chrome or Safari. Mac, iPhone, and iPad users can instead use the dedicated Apple TV app, as can those who have compatible consoles, smart TVs, and set-top boxes with the TV app, but the website's Up Next queue is handy for tracking viewing on platforms without the TV app.

Windows users and Android users who are also Apple TV+ subscribers will now be able to manage the shows that they watch right through the web browser.