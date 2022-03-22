Discord With Native Apple Silicon Support Now Rolling Out

A version of Discord with native support for Apple silicon Macs is now rolling out to users, almost a year and a half after the first Macs with Apple silicon chips were shipped to customers.



Until now, Discord users have had to rely on Rosetta 2 technology to use Discord on Apple's latest Macs. While usable, Discord on Rosetta 2, which translates apps made for Intel-based Macs to run on Apple silicon, was riddled with poor performance and battery life complaints.

In the latest version of Discord for macOS, the app is now a Universal app, meaning it's designed to run both natively on Intel and Apple silicon-based systems. Discord was previously testing native Apple silicon support in beta, and it's now exited beta and is rolling out to users. The latest version of Discord for macOS can be found on its website.