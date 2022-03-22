Deals: Get the Apple Pencil 2 for $103.99 ($25 Off), 32GB Apple TV 4K for $169 ($10 Off), More

Numerous deals have hit a few different Apple products this week, including the Apple Pencil 2, Apple TV 4K, and the AirPods. Amazon is the source of many of the discounts listed in this article, but Verizon is matching in a few places.

Apple Pencil 2

You can get the Apple Pencil 2 for $103.99 on Amazon and Verizon, down from $129.00. This is the second-best price that we've ever tracked for this accessory on Amazon, and it's just about $5 away from the record low price.

$25 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $103.99

We haven't seen the Apple Pencil 2 hit its all-time low price since before the 2021 holiday season, so this makes Amazon's sale today the best price so far in 2022.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations). The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air.

Apple TV 4K

Moving to the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K, you can get this model for $169.00 on Amazon, down from $179.00. The Apple TV 4K is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, and it's in stock and ready to ship out today.

apple tv 4k design triad

$10 OFF
32GB Apple TV 4K for $169.00

This model of the Apple TV 4K launched last year, and it supports Dolby Atmos, 4K High Frame Rate HDR, Dolby Vision, and includes the A12 Bionic chip. It also comes with the new Siri Remote with a touch-enabled clickpad.

For more storage, the 64GB Apple TV 4K is priced at $189.98, down from $199.00. There's also the 32GB Apple TV HD with the new Siri Remote for $144.98.

AirPods

Lastly, we're tracking a few AirPods discounts on Amazon this week, starting with the AirPods 2 for $109.99, down from $129.00. Last holiday season saw rock bottom prices hit the 2019 AirPods, but those deals have long gone and today's sale is the second-best price we've seen so far in 2022.

AirPods Combo Discount Feature Triad

$19 OFF
AirPods 2 for $109.99

Similarly, AirPods Max have dropped to $449.00 on Amazon, down from $549.00 in a few colors. Although we haven't seen a return of the all-time best price on the AirPods Max in a while, this $100 off deal is still a solid discount.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$100 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.00

This sale is available in Silver, Pink, Sky Blue, and Space Gray. Shoppers should note that if you want Space Gray or Sky Blue, you will not see the proper sale price until you head to the checkout screen. At that point, Amazon will apply an automatic $29.01 coupon.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

