Deals: AirTag 4-Pack Available for $89 on Amazon ($10 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $89.00, down from $99.00. The accessory is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, and currently only Amazon is offering this sale on the AirTag. There is only a discount on the AirTag 4-Pack right now on Amazon, not on the 1-Pack option.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

It's been a few months since we saw the AirTag 4-Pack at this price. Compared to previous sales today's deal is a second-best price, but the all-time low price is just about $2 lower, so this is still a solid discount if you've been wanting to pick up the AirTag 4-Pack.

AirTag provides a way to keep track of your items in the iOS Find My app, with a way to play a sound on the built-in speaker to find something locally or with precision finding when it's farther away. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.