Some iPad Air 5 Users Complain About Creaking and Build Quality Downgrade

by

Some fifth-generation iPad Air users are complaining about a purported downgrade in build quality, according to posts on social media (via iMore).

ipad air m1 2
The complaints claim that the ‌iPad Air‌ has a noticeably thinner aluminum enclosure, resulting in creaking, a hollow sensation in the hand, and light pressure on the back of the device warping the display. A thread on Reddit contains a large number of complaints from ‌iPad Air‌ users who say they have build quality concerns about the device. The opening post on the thread states:

I ordered and received two blue iPad Air 2022 today and I'm a bit shocked. The aluminum backplate is a lot thinner than on the iPad 4 which I also have. You can almost feel the battery through the plate when you hold the device. Both iPads have the same feeling and are making creaking noises when you hold them. This did not happen on the iPad Air 4...

A multitude of responses on the thread agreed and expanded upon the issues, suggesting that it is not an isolated case, and some users have even posted videos of creaking noises coming from gentle taps on the device's display to highlight some of the problems. Some replies said that the ‌iPad Air‌ "feels very low quality" compared to its predecessor, noting that there is a detectable difference on the rear of the device. It "feels like I can feel the inside from the back," one reply claimed.

The first reviews of the fifth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ were shared earlier this week, but no reviewers mentioned any downgrade in build quality, and other than new color options, the ‌iPad Air‌ is externally identical to the previous-generation model. Key new features of the ‌iPad Air‌ include the same M1 chip found in the iPad Pro, 5G connectivity on cellular models, an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with support for Center Stage, up to a 2x faster USB-C port for data transfer, and new color options. Pricing continues to start at $599 in the U.S. for 64GB of storage.

Related Roundup: iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
59 minutes ago at 06:47 am
Of course the early reviewers didn’t mention anything, they don’t want to get dropped from their early access perks
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IllinoisCorn Avatar
IllinoisCorn
1 hour ago at 06:41 am
The complainers are holding it wrong.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zeezun Avatar
zeezun
1 hour ago at 06:40 am
cost cutting ********s ??
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AmazeSE Avatar
AmazeSE
1 hour ago at 06:41 am
Guys Apple is just saving the environment! Less Aluminum used = Less Aluminum transported to factories = More number of iPads shipped in cargo planes (since they are lighter now). :p
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Caliber26 Avatar
Caliber26
1 hour ago at 06:45 am
iPad Air: Aluminum Foil Edition
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Expos of 1969 Avatar
Expos of 1969
1 hour ago at 06:42 am
Another reason to only buy the very basic iPad and not get caught in Apple's deplorable cost cutting measures.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 15

Apple Studio Display Runs Full Version of iOS 15.4

Friday March 18, 2022 5:40 am PDT by
The Apple Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has highlighted. In System Information, under "Graphics/Displays," the Studio Display's software can be seen, showing that it runs "Version 15.4 (Build 19E241)." This is the exact same build number as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, indicating that the Studio Display runs the full version of iOS. The Studio...
Read Full Article163 comments
m1 ultra performance chart

M1 Ultra Doesn't Beat Out Nvidia's RTX 3090 GPU Despite Apple's Charts

Thursday March 17, 2022 1:17 pm PDT by
Despite Apple's claims and charts, the new M1 Ultra chip is not able to outperform Nvidia's RTX 3090 in terms of raw GPU performance, according to benchmark testing performed by The Verge. When the M1 Ultra was introduced, Apple shared a chart that had the new chip winning out over the "highest-end discrete GPU" in "relative performance," without details on what tests were run to achieve...
Read Full Article508 comments
ipad air m1 1

Hands-On With the New M1 iPad Air

Friday March 18, 2022 12:27 pm PDT by
Apple last week introduced an updated iPad Air with an M1 chip, and now the new tablet is available for purchase. We picked one up to see how it compares to the iPad Pro, which also has an M1 chip, to give you an idea of which of Apple's iPads is right for you. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, the fifth-generation iPad Air looks just like the...
Read Full Article115 comments
macos monterey

macOS Monterey 12.3 Update Bricking Macs That Have Had Logic Board Replacements

Thursday March 17, 2022 5:12 am PDT by
The latest macOS Monterey update, released to the public this week, is bricking Macs that have had their logic boards replaced, causing panic among customers who are unable to get their Mac back to a working state, according to a cluster of user reports posted on social media and Apple's support forums. Apple this week released macOS Monterey 12.3, which among other things, brought Universal ...
Read Full Article118 comments
LG UltraFine Display

LG's UltraFine 5K Display Will Be Returning as Alternative to Apple's Studio Display

Thursday March 17, 2022 9:09 am PDT by
LG's 27-inch UltraFine 5K external display has not been discontinued and will be back in stock next month, LG has told The Wall Street Journal. Following speculation that the LG UltraFine 5K display may have been discontinued when it went out of stock at most major retailers, LG told The Wall Street Journal that the UltraFine 5K is still in production and has not been discontinued. The...
Read Full Article106 comments
iphone 14 cads mysmartprice

Alleged iPhone 14 CAD Renders Reveal Virtually No Design Changes With Same Notch and Rear Camera Design

Thursday March 17, 2022 2:38 am PDT by
Following basic iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders surfacing online yesterday, new images today alleged to be renders for the lower-end iPhone 14 models have been leaked, showing the same iPhone 13 notch and rear camera design. The renders, shared by MySmartPrice, obtained through an "industry insider," depict a very similar design for the assumed two lower-end models of the iPhone 14 lineup compared ...
Read Full Article121 comments