Porsche Considering 'Exciting' Joint Projects With Apple

by

German carmaker Porsche has discussed undertaking joint projects with Apple, the company's CEO mentioned today in its annual press conference (via Reuters).

TA21Q2DID0021 02 EN low
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said that the company has discussed "exciting common projects" with Apple, but there is not yet any decision about whether to proceed with them. It is unclear exactly what the seemingly off-hand remark refers to, but it could relate to Apple's long-rumored electric vehicle project.

Porsche has worked closely with Apple in recent years to offer a growing number of feature-rich non-CarPlay experiences that integrate with vehicles' infotainment systems, including a native Apple Music app with time-synced lyrics and a native Apple Podcasts app that works with Porsche's in-car voice assistant.

