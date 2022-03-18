Deals: Shop Record Low Prices on iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Today we're tracking a few different deals, including all-time low prices on the iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. These discounts can all be found on Amazon.

iPad mini 6 orange BGNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPad mini

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini, Amazon has this model for $459.00 in three colors, down from $499.00. This is a match of the previous record low price on the 2021 iPad mini, and all models are shipped and sold by Amazon.

$40 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $459.00

For more storage, you can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $599.00, down from $649.00. This one is available in two colors at this sale price, and both versions of the iPad mini are in stock and ready to ship today.

Apple Watch Series 7

The 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band is down to $339.00 today, down from $399.00. Only Midnight is being discounted to this price on Amazon.

apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

$60 OFF
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm GPS) for $339.00

Although it's just one color, this is a match of the previous all-time low price that we saw on this model earlier in 2022. If you want a different color and are willing to spend a bit more, all other aluminum 41mm models are priced at $349.00.

Magic Keyboard

Next you can save on both of the 2021 Magic Keyboards for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, starting at $239.19 for the 11-inch model, down from $299.00. This deal is only available in White.

2021 Magic Keyboard Blue

$59 OFF
Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro for $239.19

The Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced at $293.00, down from $349.00. Similar to the 11-inch model, this one is only available in White. Both models are in stock and sold directly from Amazon.

$56 OFF
Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $293.00

Both of these Magic Keyboards are all-time low prices for each respective model, and currently only Amazon is discounting the accessories.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

