Deals: Take $250 Off Apple's 14-Inch MacBook Pro With All-Time Low Prices

Prices on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro have dropped to even lower prices today on Amazon, starting with the M1 Pro/8‑core CPU/512GB SSD model at $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00. This beats current sales at other retailers by about $50, and is an all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only the Space Gray color option is being discounted as of writing, and only Amazon is reaching this low of a price. The sale price has been applied automatically, so you won't need a coupon or discount code either.

Secondly, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro/10-core CPU/1TB SSD is being discounted to $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another record low price on the new MacBook Pro, and it's only available in the Silver color option.

