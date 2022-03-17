Deals: Take $250 Off Apple's 14-Inch MacBook Pro With All-Time Low Prices
Prices on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro have dropped to even lower prices today on Amazon, starting with the M1 Pro/8‑core CPU/512GB SSD model at $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00. This beats current sales at other retailers by about $50, and is an all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Only the Space Gray color option is being discounted as of writing, and only Amazon is reaching this low of a price. The sale price has been applied automatically, so you won't need a coupon or discount code either.
Secondly, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro/10-core CPU/1TB SSD is being discounted to $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another record low price on the new MacBook Pro, and it's only available in the Silver color option.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.4 come a month after the launch of iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1.
The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To...
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3, the third major update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October 2021. macOS Monterey 12.3 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 12.2, an update that addressed a Safari vulnerability.
The macOS Monterey 12.3 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
As announced at Apple's "Peek Performance" media event on March 8, the public release of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 is set to take place this week. Keep reading to learn when they are likely to become available to download in your time zone. Many users have been eagerly awaiting iOS 15.4, which adds several new features, such as an option to use Face ID while wearing a mask...
Before macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 were released to the public, many beta testers who tried Universal Control were unable to get it working if they were already using an iPad in Sidecar mode, but it turns out that in the final release you can actually enable both Universal Control and Sidecar simultaneously on different devices, provided your setup allows for this.
In the final version of...
The Mac Studio isn't set to launch until Friday, March 18, but a French Apple fan was able to secure his new machine today due to a store error. As relayed to Mac4Ever, an unnamed store gave the customer the Mac Studio early, and he has shared an initial photo of the new device.
According to Mac4Ever, the customer, Simon, will be providing additional photos of the Mac Studio later today, but ...
Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models in the United States for the first time since the devices were released in late 2020.
In the United States, only the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are available refurbished right now, with no iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max models to choose from at this time. A variety of colors and storage...
India-based tech blog 91Mobiles posted a series of renders on Wednesday that it claims are based on leaked factory CAD images of Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, and the images offer an idea of how Apple's flagship device will look with hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display....