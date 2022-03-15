Kuo: Apple Car Team Must Be Reorganized Soon to Meet 2025 Production Goal

Apple's team of employees working on the company's long-rumored electric vehicle has "been dissolved for some time," and must be reorganized soon in order for mass production of the vehicle to begin by 2025, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today.



Apple's electric vehicle plans have reportedly faced numerous setbacks since the project was approved in 2014, including several leadership changes. In November 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was accelerating work on the project and aiming for an electric vehicle with full self-driving capabilities. Gurman said Apple was targeting a 2025 launch, but the timeframe could be pushed back due to development challenges.

The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time. The reorganization within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 15, 2022

Apple's VP of technology Kevin Lynch took over leadership of the electric vehicle project last year, according to Gurman. Known for his work on the Apple Watch, Lynch has been at Apple since 2013, and prior to that he was an executive at Adobe.

Apple Car rumors have been all over the map, but if the team is successfully reorganized, the vehicle could launch in around three years at the earliest.