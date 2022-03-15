Deals: AirPods Max on Sale for $449 in Every Color ($100 Off)

AirPods Max have returned to $449.00 in all colors on Amazon, down from $549.00. All models are in stock and ready to ship out today, but the Silver model's stock is beginning to run out as of writing.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We haven't seen every color of the AirPods Max drop to $449.00 since early February. In comparison to previous discounts, this is the second-best Amazon price we've ever tracked on the AirPods Max.

AirPods Max feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. For charging, the headphones come with a Smart Case made out of a soft material that puts AirPods Max in an ultra low-power state to preserve battery charge when not in use.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.