Some Apple Park Employees Evacuated Due to Possible Hazmat Situation

A small number of Apple employees appear to have been evacuated from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to NBC Bay Area. There is little information at this time, but the news site says that a "portion" of the campus was evacuated.



According Santa Clara County Fire Department Captain Justin Stockman, first responders found an envelope containing an unknown white substance, with employees ushered out in case the substance is harmful.

We'll update this article when more information on the situation becomes available.