Some Apple Park Employees Evacuated Due to Possible Hazmat Situation

by

A small number of Apple employees appear to have been evacuated from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to NBC Bay Area. There is little information at this time, but the news site says that a "portion" of the campus was evacuated.

apple park evacuation
According Santa Clara County Fire Department Captain Justin Stockman, first responders found an envelope containing an unknown white substance, with employees ushered out in case the substance is harmful.

We'll update this article when more information on the situation becomes available.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
44 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
A white powder? iPowder? ⚪️

Where was the Apple polishing cloth?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sorgo Avatar
sorgo
44 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
Hey, anybody seen my cocaine? ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
42 minutes ago at 02:18 pm

A white powder? Where was the Apple white polishing cloth?
The white powder are the remains of the polish cloth from an unhappy customer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
14 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
Hopefully everyone is ok.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
47 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
Crisis averted - The assailant claimed to have eaten a vindaloo the night before.

Edit: this does not explain the mysterious white substance, though Steve Ballmer has reconfirmed his retirement.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
44 minutes ago at 02:17 pm

A terrorist attack?
Unlikely, given Apple’s security. Most likely a nasty hoax.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
