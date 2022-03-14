Here's When You Can Download iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 With Universal Control

As announced at Apple's "Peek Performance" media event on March 8, the public release of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 is set to take place this week. Keep reading to learn when they are likely to become available to download in your time zone.



Many users have been eagerly awaiting iOS 15.4, which adds several new features, such as an option to use Face ID while wearing a mask (iPhone 12 and later), 37 new emoji characters, and support for the new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that allows NFC-compatible iPhones to accept payments through Apple Pay.

Meanwhile, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 are set to make Universal Control available to the general public for the first time, allowing multiple Macs and iPads to be controlled with the same mouse/trackpad and keyboard. Also set to be made available to the general public for the first time are watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4.



Apple has said the updates will arrive sometime between March 14 and March 18, and while we don't know the specific day when these updates will drop, Apple typically releases major new versions of its operating systems between Monday and Wednesday.

Regardless of the day they arrive, Apple's OS updates tend to come out around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. There are no guarantees Apple will stick to its usual release timing, but that seems to be a pretty reasonable guess, so we've put together this list of corresponding times around the world:

Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HST

Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT

New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom — 5:00 p.m. GMT

Berlin, Germany — 6:00 p.m. CET

Paris, France — 6:00 p.m. CET

Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST

Helsinki, Finland — 7:00 p.m. EET

Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia — 3:30 a.m. ACDT next day

Sydney, Australia — 4:00 a.m. AEDT next day

Auckland, New Zealand — 6:00 a.m. NZDT next day

For more on ‌macOS Monterey‌, make sure to check out our dedicated roundup and separate guide to Universal Control. For a complete overview of all of the features that are available in iOS 15, we also have a dedicated iOS 15 roundup.

