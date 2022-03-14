Here's When You Can Download iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 With Universal Control

by

As announced at Apple's "Peek Performance" media event on March 8, the public release of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 is set to take place this week. Keep reading to learn when they are likely to become available to download in your time zone.

iOS 15
Many users have been eagerly awaiting iOS 15.4, which adds several new features, such as an option to use Face ID while wearing a mask (iPhone 12 and later), 37 new emoji characters, and support for the new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that allows NFC-compatible iPhones to accept payments through Apple Pay.

Meanwhile, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 are set to make Universal Control available to the general public for the first time, allowing multiple Macs and iPads to be controlled with the same mouse/trackpad and keyboard. Also set to be made available to the general public for the first time are watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4.

universal control wwdc
Apple has said the updates will arrive sometime between March 14 and March 18, and while we don't know the specific day when these updates will drop, Apple typically releases major new versions of its operating systems between Monday and Wednesday.

Regardless of the day they arrive, Apple's OS updates tend to come out around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. There are no guarantees Apple will stick to its usual release timing, but that seems to be a pretty reasonable guess, so we've put together this list of corresponding times around the world:

  • Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HST
  • Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT
  • Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST
  • Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT
  • Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT
  • New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT
  • London, United Kingdom — 5:00 p.m. GMT
  • Berlin, Germany — 6:00 p.m. CET
  • Paris, France — 6:00 p.m. CET
  • Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST
  • Helsinki, Finland — 7:00 p.m. EET
  • Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST
  • Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST
  • Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day
  • Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day
  • Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day
  • Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day
  • Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
  • Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day
  • Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day
  • Adelaide, Australia — 3:30 a.m. ACDT next day
  • Sydney, Australia — 4:00 a.m. AEDT next day
  • Auckland, New Zealand — 6:00 a.m. NZDT next day

For more on ‌macOS Monterey‌, make sure to check out our dedicated roundup and separate guide to Universal Control. For a complete overview of all of the features that are available in iOS 15, we also have a dedicated iOS 15 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey
Tag: Universal Control Guide
Related Forums: iOS 15, macOS Monterey

Top Rated Comments

roncron Avatar
roncron
48 minutes ago at 07:43 am
Title should be "We don't know which day you can download iOS 15.4..."
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Phogro Avatar
Phogro
57 minutes ago at 07:33 am
In recent memory most final releases have been Monday right? Hoping for today.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alecgold Avatar
alecgold
42 minutes ago at 07:48 am
Universal control is really, really great!

Edit: I've tested it on a my (not primary) MacBook Pro 13" and my M1 iPP 11".
It's really smooth, seamless and "it just works"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SvenLorenz1975 Avatar
SvenLorenz1975
51 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Just make sure to post the "IT'S OUT NOW! START DOWNLOADING NOW!" article half an hour before it's actually released, as always. It would feel weird if you didn't.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Porco Avatar
Porco
49 minutes ago at 07:42 am
I’ve been looking forward to this. Mainly for the FaceID-while-wearing-a-mask option on my iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
grmatt Avatar
grmatt
41 minutes ago at 07:50 am

Universal control is really, really great!
This is what I'm looking forward to most. ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

m1 mac mini

Kuo: 2023 Mac Mini to Retain Same Design as Current Model

Saturday March 12, 2022 9:48 am PST by
Apple's next-generation Mac mini will likely feature the same design as the current model, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a brief tweet, Kuo said that the refreshed Mac mini is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model, which is an aluminum unibody design that Apple has used for every new Mac mini since 2010. Earlier this week, Kuo said that the new Mac...
Read Full Article240 comments
app store blue banner uk fixed

Apple Clashes With UK Regulator in Fierce Response to Warning That Could Require It to 'Redesign the iPhone'

Friday March 11, 2022 9:04 am PST by
Apple has aggressively defended its ecosystem in a newly-published response to the UK's competition watchdog. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today published Apple's response to its Interim Report on mobile ecosystems, as well responses from dozens of other companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Epic Games. The detailed 47-page response from Apple aggressively...
Read Full Article281 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Kuo: Only iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get 'A16' Chip, Standard Models to Retain A15

Sunday March 13, 2022 8:49 am PDT by
Only the iPhone 14 Pro models will have the "A16" chip, while the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13, according to insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, Kuo said that the 6.1-inch "iPhone 14 Pro" and the 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Pro Max" will get the A16 chip, while the 6.1-inch "iPhone 14" and the 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Max" will retain the...
Read Full Article329 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Apple Not Planning to Launch Larger-Screened iMac

Friday March 11, 2022 2:38 pm PST by
Apple has no plans to release a larger-screened iMac, according to a new report from 9to5Mac. Citing unspecified sources with knowledge of Apple's product pipeline, the site says that Apple will not be introducing a bigger iMac "in the near future." With the launch of the Mac Studio, Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac, creating some confusion about the future of the iMac line....
Read Full Article595 comments
iMac 27 Isolated Feature Blue

Have We Seen the Last of the 27-inch iMac?

Friday March 11, 2022 12:54 am PST by
Immediately after Apple's "Peek performance" event on Tuesday in which it unveiled the Mac Studio and 27-inch Studio Display, Apple quietly discontinued the Intel-powered 27-inch iMac. This left some observers wondering whether we'll see a new larger iMac sooner or later, or if the existing 24-inch iMac is as big and as powerful as it gets for the foreseeable future. After unveiling the Mac ...
Read Full Article310 comments
macbook air rounded mock purple

MacBook Air and 'MacBook' With M2 Chips Slated for Launch Later This Year

Thursday March 10, 2022 1:52 pm PST by
Apple is working on the successor to the M1 chip, expected to be called the M2, and multiple rumors have already suggested that these chips are going to be used in machines that include a refreshed MacBook Air and a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. A new report today from 9to5Mac once again reiterates these rumors, with the site claiming that Apple will introduce a MacBook Air and a...
Read Full Article183 comments