Deals: Take $200 Off 2021 MacBook Pro Models in Amazon's New Sale

Amazon today is offering deals on a few models of Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro lineup, with as much as $200 off the newest Apple notebooks. All of these models are in stock and sold directly by Amazon, and no coupon codes are required this time.

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 512GB), you can get this model for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. Both Space Gray and Silver color options are available, and this is an all-time low price for this model.

If you're looking for more storage, Amazon also has the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 1TB) for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. Compared to previous sales, this one is a second-best price.

Moving to the larger display, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 512GB) for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another record low price that's available in both Silver and Space Gray colors.

Lastly, Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 1TB) is on sale for $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00. Like the other model, the 1TB notebook is on sale in both colors and it's the best price we've ever tracked.

You can find the best monthly deals on all MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our Best Deals guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.