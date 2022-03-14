Deals: Take $200 Off 2021 MacBook Pro Models in Amazon's New Sale

by

Amazon today is offering deals on a few models of Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro lineup, with as much as $200 off the newest Apple notebooks. All of these models are in stock and sold directly by Amazon, and no coupon codes are required this time.

14in MacBook Pro Deals Red OrangeNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 512GB), you can get this model for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. Both Space Gray and Silver color options are available, and this is an all-time low price for this model.

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,799.00

If you're looking for more storage, Amazon also has the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 1TB) for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. Compared to previous sales, this one is a second-best price.

Moving to the larger display, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 512GB) for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another record low price that's available in both Silver and Space Gray colors.

$200 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $2,299.00

Lastly, Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 1TB) is on sale for $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00. Like the other model, the 1TB notebook is on sale in both colors and it's the best price we've ever tracked.

You can find the best monthly deals on all MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our Best Deals guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

m1 mac mini

Kuo: 2023 Mac Mini to Retain Same Design as Current Model

Saturday March 12, 2022 9:48 am PST by
Apple's next-generation Mac mini will likely feature the same design as the current model, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a brief tweet, Kuo said that the refreshed Mac mini is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model, which is an aluminum unibody design that Apple has used for every new Mac mini since 2010. Earlier this week, Kuo said that the new Mac...
Read Full Article236 comments
app store blue banner uk fixed

Apple Clashes With UK Regulator in Fierce Response to Warning That Could Require It to 'Redesign the iPhone'

Friday March 11, 2022 9:04 am PST by
Apple has aggressively defended its ecosystem in a newly-published response to the UK's competition watchdog. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today published Apple's response to its Interim Report on mobile ecosystems, as well responses from dozens of other companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Epic Games. The detailed 47-page response from Apple aggressively...
Read Full Article280 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Kuo: Only iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get 'A16' Chip, Standard Models to Retain A15

Sunday March 13, 2022 8:49 am PDT by
Only the iPhone 14 Pro models will have the "A16" chip, while the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13, according to insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, Kuo said that the 6.1-inch "iPhone 14 Pro" and the 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Pro Max" will get the A16 chip, while the 6.1-inch "iPhone 14" and the 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Max" will retain the...
Read Full Article323 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Apple Not Planning to Launch Larger-Screened iMac

Friday March 11, 2022 2:38 pm PST by
Apple has no plans to release a larger-screened iMac, according to a new report from 9to5Mac. Citing unspecified sources with knowledge of Apple's product pipeline, the site says that Apple will not be introducing a bigger iMac "in the near future." With the launch of the Mac Studio, Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac, creating some confusion about the future of the iMac line....
Read Full Article593 comments
iMac 27 Isolated Feature Blue

Have We Seen the Last of the 27-inch iMac?

Friday March 11, 2022 12:54 am PST by
Immediately after Apple's "Peek performance" event on Tuesday in which it unveiled the Mac Studio and 27-inch Studio Display, Apple quietly discontinued the Intel-powered 27-inch iMac. This left some observers wondering whether we'll see a new larger iMac sooner or later, or if the existing 24-inch iMac is as big and as powerful as it gets for the foreseeable future. After unveiling the Mac ...
Read Full Article310 comments
macbook air rounded mock purple

MacBook Air and 'MacBook' With M2 Chips Slated for Launch Later This Year

Thursday March 10, 2022 1:52 pm PST by
Apple is working on the successor to the M1 chip, expected to be called the M2, and multiple rumors have already suggested that these chips are going to be used in machines that include a refreshed MacBook Air and a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. A new report today from 9to5Mac once again reiterates these rumors, with the site claiming that Apple will introduce a MacBook Air and a...
Read Full Article183 comments