MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 7 and Band From BluShark

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with BluShark to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 and a matching BluShark Apple Watch band to go along with it.



BluShark has a wide array of Apple Watch bands available in materials that include Leather, Silicone, Cordura, Knit Weave, Canvas, and an AlphaPremier seatbelt weave. All of the bands are affordable, ranging in price from $10 to $42, and there are designs for both smaller 38/40/41mm models and the larger 42/44/45mm models. Each band comes with customizable Apple Watch lugs in silver, space gray, or black.



Leather bands from BluShark are available in several attractive styles and colors. The Rally band, for example, has a perforated design and comes in brown, black, and red, while Italian Calfskin Leather bands are available in blue, black, and gray.



BluShark's Leather Basics bands come in an vintage gray, shade, and it features a weathered look and a soft leather design that makes them comfortable to wear. There are also Two Switch Leather Bands with a classic look.



BluShark's Cordura bands use strong and lightweight Cordura fabric, which is wear resistant and will hold up over time. The bands are thinly padded with leather so they're comfortable to wear, and they come in colors like pink, silver, blue, black, gray, and orange.



The CanvaSoft bands are made from a soft canvas material that's meant to provide a rugged canvas look without the stiffness that's typically associated with canvas watch bands. The bands are 1.9mm thick and designed to be soft and pliable.



The Knit Weave Bands are available in eye-catching two-tone striped designs and are made from a nylon weave that provides a texture that resembles a knit fabric. BluShark says these bands are designed to create a complex depth of color.



BluShark's AlphaPremier bands are made from a soft, supple seatbelt weave nylon and are modeled after BluShark's original AlphaPremier bands for traditional watches. The straps are dual-layer and held in place with nylon keepers, with the band available in black and white, black and red, black, navy blue, and gray.



Silicone bands are BluShark's most affordable offering at $10, with both textured and smooth options available. Silicone bands come in gray, blue, black/yellow, orange, and white pearl.



