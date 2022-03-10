Sony Offering Three Month Apple TV+ Trial for PS4 Users

Sony today announced that PlayStation 4 owners who want to try out the Apple TV+ service can get an extended three-month free trial on their console. This offer applies only to those who have not previously had an ‌Apple TV+‌ subscription.



Interested users can download the Apple TV app from the PS4 TV and Video section, and then follow the on-screen instructions. An Apple ID will be required to redeem the deal, as will a PlayStation Network account.

After the trial period, the ‌Apple TV+‌ subscription plan will renew automatically at $4.99 per month until cancelled. The PlayStation extended trial deal will be available until July 22, 2022.

The trial is limited to those with a PlayStation 4 console, and it is not applicable to those who have the PlayStation 5 because there is a separate six month free trial for PS5 owners.