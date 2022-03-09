Deals: Take Up to $150 Off 2021 iPad Pro, iPad Mini, and iPad in Latest Sales

In the wake of Apple's announcement of a new iPad Air at yesterday's "Peek Performance" event, today we're tracking numerous deals across the iPad family lineup. This includes deals on the 2021 iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini 6, with a few all-time low prices across these sales.

2021 iPad Pro

To start, Amazon has a sale on Apple's 2021 iPad Pro lineup, including up to $150 off the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. In this sale we're seeing many lowest ever prices for the 12.9-inch version of the newest iPad Pro.

We've collected every iPad Pro on sale this week in the lists below, including both Wi-Fi and Cellular models. For the 512GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you won't see the discount price until you reach the checkout screen. For all other models listed below, no coupon codes or automatic coupons are needed.

11-Inch iPad Pro

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

2021 iPad

Amazon today also has a rare discount on the 10.2-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi), priced at $309.00, down from $329.00. This sale is only available in Space Gray at the time of writing.

Although this sale isn't particularly steep, we rarely see discounts on this model of the 2021 iPad. The last time we tracked a sale it was down to $299.00, and that's the lowest price we've ever seen.

Because of this, today's discount is a solid second-best price and worth looking into if you've been waiting for sales on this iPad. Shipping does have a delay right now, but you can order the iPad today to lock in this sale price.



2021 iPad mini

You can get the iPad mini 6 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $459.00 on Amazon, down from $499.00. This sale is available in Space Gray and Pink, and the Starlight color is $10 more at $469.00.

This is the best price we've ever tracked on this model of the iPad mini 6, and there's just about a week-long shipping delay on Amazon. You can also find a record low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi model, priced at $599.00, down from $649.00.



2020 iPad Air

Lastly, there's also the previous generation iPad Air, which Amazon is selling for $539.00, down from $599.00. Apple just announced the newest 2022 iPad Air this week, but we aren't expecting to see discounts on those tablets for a while yet.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.