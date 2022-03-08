Apple's New Studio Display Includes 1-Meter Thunderbolt Cable With 3-Meter Option Coming Soon

Apple today introduced the Studio Display, a lower-priced 27-inch alternative to its Pro Display XDR. The standalone monitor includes a one-meter Thunderbolt cable in the box, and for customers looking for longer options, Apple has started selling a 1.8-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable for $129 and has a three-meter option coming soon for $159.



Apple says the Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, and pass-through charging up to 100W for a connected MacBook Pro or MacBook Air.

Key features of the Studio Display include a slim all-aluminum enclosure, 5K resolution, up to 600 nits of brightness, support for the P3 wide color gamut and over one billion colors, a built-in stand that allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees, a six-speaker sound system, an A13 Bionic chip that enables "Hey Siri" functionality and the 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera's Center Stage feature, and more.

The Studio Display is also equipped with three USB-C ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a studio-quality three-mic array.

Customers can order the Studio Display starting today through Apple's online store, with availability starting March 18. In the U.S., the Studio Display is priced at $1,599 with a tilt-adjustable stand and at $1,999 with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand. The monitor can also be configured with nano-texture glass and/or a VESA mount adapter.