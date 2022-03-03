Deals: 14-Inch 1TB MacBook Pro on Sale for All-Time Low Price of $2,249.99
Amazon's all-time low discount on the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-core GPU, 1TB SSD) has returned this week, dropping the price of the notebook to $2,249.99 with on-page coupon, down from $2,499.00. This sale is only available in Silver, and you won't see the sale price until you reach the checkout screen due to the automatic on-page coupon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
With the coupon, this deal takes a total of $249 off the original price of this 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro. To date this is the best discount that we've ever tracked on this model, and only Amazon is reaching this low of a price at this time.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
Related Stories
Amazon today has Apple's 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-core GPU, 1TB SSD) for $2,249.99 with on-page coupon, down from $2,499.00. This sale is available in both Silver and Space Gray, and you won't see the sale price until you reach the checkout screen due to the automatic on-page coupon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
We've tracked a few deals on the 14-inch MacBook Pro over the past few weeks, but discounts on the 16-inch version of the 2021 MacBook Pro have been less frequent. However, today Amazon has the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-core GPU, 512GB) for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may ...
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 512GB) has dropped to $1,749.99, down from $1,999.00. This sale price will be reflected after you add the MacBook Pro to your cart on Amazon and receive an automatic coupon worth $200.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep ...
Adorama today has further discounted Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, beating the current Amazon sale on the 8-core 512GB model by about $50. You can get the 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,899.00, down from $1,999.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
...
Today you can shop all-time low prices on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which launched with the M1 chip in late 2020. Both sale prices listed below will be reflected at the checkout screen after you add each notebook to your cart, thanks to an automatic coupon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Today we're tracking a pair of deals on the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro from late 2020, with Amazon matching previous record low prices on both storage options for this model.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 256GB 13-inch MacBook...
Amazon today has Apple's 256GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. As of writing, the notebook is in stock but with a slight shipping delay; it's currently estimated to be delivered between January 18 and 22.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Amazon today has Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 512GB) for $2,449.99, down from $2,499.00. This remains the lowest price we've tracked on this model, and as of writing Amazon is the only major Apple reseller offering this discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Popular Stories
Apple today announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As with the 2021 events, Apple's first event of 2022 will continue to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to...
Update: We now have invites for a March 8 event! Apple uncharacteristically sent them out less than a week ahead of the event. Invites for Apple's widely expected spring event could be sent out tomorrow if recent reports prove to be correct.
In early February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to host a special event on Tuesday, March 8. Gurman then reiterated the ...
Monday February 28, 2022 7:12 am PST by Sami Fathi
When Phil Schiller introduced the Lightning connector at the unveiling of the iPhone 5 in September 2012, he called it "a modern connector for the next decade," and with that 10-year mark coming up later this year, questions remain over what the future of the iPhone looks like and whether or not that future will include a Lightning port, or perhaps no port at all.
Every iPhone since the...
Apple is rumored to be introducing an upgraded version of the iPhone SE as soon as March 8, the prospective date of the company's first event of 2022. The new iPhone SE is expected to be priced at $399 and it will be replacing the current iPhone SE, but will Apple keep the older model around and drop the price as it sometimes does when new iPhones come out?
In his most recent "Power On"...
A YouTuber has successfully made the M1 Mac mini 78% smaller and added MagSafe in a unique DIY project, highlighting Apple's iterative approach to the current entry-level Mac mini ahead of the expected launch of a redesigned high-end model.
When Apple introduced the M1 Mac mini in November 2020, it retained the exact same unibody design that the company has used since 2010. Subsequent teardow...
This year's Apple Watch Series 8 will include major updates in the area of activity tracking and a faster chip that will power all of Apple's smartwatch models in a new-look lineup, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
Apple is believed to be bringing three new Apple Watch models to customers in 2022, including the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and ...
Apple today confirmed that it has stopped all product sales from its online website in Russia, which means customers in Russia can no longer purchase Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. Attempting to make a purchase from the Russia store results in a "delivery unavailable" result when trying to add a product to the online cart.
Sales have been halted following a plea last week...
Samsung's Galaxy S22 devices appear to be more prone to damage when dropped than Apple's iPhone 13 models, according to drop tests conducted by Allstate Protection Plans. With major new smartphone releases, Allstate does the same set of drop tests to determine the degree of front, back, and side damage when a device hits the ground, and the testing indicates the iPhone's design is more durable. ...
Top Rated Comments