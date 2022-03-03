Apple Dropping Mask Mandates for Retail and Corporate Employees

Apple is planning to drop its mask requirements for retail and corporate employees in the United States due to a decline in Covid-19 cases and a relaxation of local mandates, reports Bloomberg.



For vaccinated corporate employees, masks are now optional in regions where local indoor mask mandates have ended. Retail staff in a small number of locations have also been informed that masks will become optional starting on Friday, and as more regions do away with mask mandates, Apple will make masks optional at additional locations.

Though masks are optional for customers and employees in many locations, Apple is still recommending mask usage and providing masks upon request.

Apple in February stopped requiring customers to wear masks in many Apple Store locations across the United States in accordance with changes in local guidelines, and it reintroduced in-person Today at Apple classes this morning.

At the current time, Apple has not yet informed corporate employees of when they might be required to return to the office, but with mask mandates dropping and Google bringing workers back in April, we could hear an update from Apple in the near future.