Deals: Flexibits Offering 75% Off Individual and Family Plans This Month Only

Flexibits this month is offering 75 percent off Flexibits Premium for new customers, including access to both Fantastical and Cardhop. This offer will run through March 31 on the Flexibits website, and the subscription supports apps across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

When you follow this link, you'll be prompted to create a Flexibits account and then begin your 14 day free trial of Flexibits Premium. Afterwards, you can pick from an Individual or Family plan; the 75 percent off sale can apply to either option.

Individual Plans billed yearly are priced at $9.96 (originally $39.96), or you can opt for the monthly option at $1.25 per month (originally $4.99). Family plans billed yearly are priced at $16.20 (originally $65.04), and $2.00 when billed monthly (originally $7.99).

This sale is for 75 percent off your next purchase on Flexibits, so whatever option you choose will be the only time you can get this deal. Given these parameters, buying for a full year will save you more money. After the year is over, Flexibits Premium will return to its regular price, or you can cancel.

Fantastical is a calendar app that can sync across apps for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Similarly, Cardhop can sync across Apple devices and provides a more in-depth contact management platform.

